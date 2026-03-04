AAEON Launches Intelli TWL01 Edge, an Industrial Multimedia PC with Dual 4K Display Support

Taipei, Taiwan, 2026-03-04 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand (Stock Code: 6579) has announced the release of the Intelli TWL01 Edge, an Industrial Multimedia PC with dual 4K displays, multiple mounting options, and a range of Intel® Core™ Processor N-series CPUs (formerly Twin Lake).

Built to provide a cost-effective platform for multimedia solution building, the Intelli TWL01 Edge hosts two HDMI 2.0b ports capable of dual simultaneous 4K displays. In addition to this, AAEON notes that the system’s Intel® Processor N-series platform grants users access to both Intel® UHD Graphics and DirectX 12.1 graphics API support, for the purpose of leveraging interactive dashboard functionality, reduced frame latency, and more efficient video rendering for both smaller kiosk and video conferencing suite setups as well as commercial large-scale video walls and interactive billboards.

The Intelli TWL01 Edge is both compact at 152mm x 124.5mm x 39mm and fanless, a design choice driven by market user requests for a system that can be discreetly installed and operate with minimal noise. Moreover, the system offers versatile mounting options, with DIN Rail, VESA, and wall mounting available, allowing the device to be securely mounted in high-vibration settings, clutter-free integration with monitors or kiosks, and even secure media control room cabinets. In the same vein, its environmental specifications make it a relatively safe option for industrial deployment, with a broad 9V to 36V power input range, as well as 8GB of soldered LPDDR5 system memory.

For storage, the Intelli TWL01 Edge comes with 64GB of eMMC. In addition to this, the system offers an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for the integration of high-speed NVMe SSD storage. With this balance, the Intelli TWL01 Edge can maintain local OS storage while leveraging the accelerated read/write performance of external NVMe for large media libraries, faster app launches, and UI responsiveness. Along with its SSD support, the Intelli TWL01 Edge provides an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi module installation.

The system’s physical I/Os are simple yet robust, with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two RJ-45 ports for Gigabit Ethernet, a 10-bit GPIO, and a single COM port for RS-232/422/485.

For OS support, the Intelli TWL01 Edge is compatible with Windows® 11 LTSC, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and Yocto 5.1.

For more information and detailed specifications for the Intelli TWL01 Edge, please visit the dedicated product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative via the company’s online contact form.

