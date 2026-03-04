Log-hub Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2026 Market Guide for Supply Chain Network Design Tools

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-03-04 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 edition of the “Market Guide for Supply Chain Network Design Tools” published by Gartner. Inclusion in the report reflects Gartner’s assessment of vendors that provide capabilities aligned with the evolving requirements of modern supply chain strategy.

From Static Modelling to Continuous Optimization

Gartner’s analysis emphasizes transition from static modelling exercises to ongoing, data-driven optimization supported by advanced analytics. Companies are no longer asking whether to redesign their networks, but how quickly they can simulate scenarios, quantify trade-offs, and implement changes with confidence.

Log-hub’s flagship product, Supply Chain Apps, is designed to support this shift toward continuous network decision intelligence. By combining multi-echelon network optimization, shipment flow analysis, and embedded AI capabilities within a single environment, the company enables supply chain teams to evaluate structural configurations and operational flows in an integrated way. This approach allows decision-makers to assess cost, capacity, and service implications transparently before committing to long-term structural changes.

Earlier this year, Log-hub expanded its portfolio to further strengthen this capability, introducing the premium group of apps for product-based network design and shipment flow optimization alongside AI agents that support faster execution. These additions are intended to reduce analysis cycle times and enable more frequent scenario testing, a critical requirement as market conditions evolve more rapidly than traditional planning cycles.

Enabling Resilient, Data-Driven Network Strategies

“Being named in this report affirms the direction our industry is moving toward,” said Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub. “Uncertainty is no longer episodic, it is structural. Supply chain leaders need the ability to continuously redesign and stress-test their networks. Our focus is to make advanced optimization not only powerful, but practical and accessible for everyday strategic decision-making.”

Recognition in Gartner’s Market Guide underscores Log-hub’s role in enabling this evolution. As supply chains become more complex and interdependent, organizations require tools that combine analytical rigor with usability and speed. By integrating optimization, scenario modelling, and AI-driven support in one platform, Log-hub aims to help companies move from reactive adjustments to proactive, resilient network strategies built for sustained volatility.