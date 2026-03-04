Johnson Brunetti to Host Women’s Financial Workshop in Woburn

Woburn, MA, Needham, MA, Franklin, MA and Norwell, MA, 2026-03-04 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm founded in 2003, will host a women-only financial workshop on Wednesday, March 12, 2026, beginning at 6:00 PM, at Teresa’s Ristorante, 100 Sylvan Road, Woburn, MA. The complimentary event is designed for women ages 55 and older who are within five years of retirement or already retired. Advance registration is required.

The interactive workshop, entitled Taking Control: Empowering Women to Understand Their Financial Future, will be presented by Jennifer Killilea, Financial Advisor at Johnson Brunetti. The session is designed to provide women with practical retirement planning insights in a comfortable, supportive environment where attendees are encouraged to ask questions and engage in open discussion.

“Financial planning is not just about preparing for retirement. It’s about creating clarity and confidence at every stage of life,” said Killilea. “This workshop gives women the opportunity to better understand their options, make informed decisions, and take a more active role in shaping their financial future.”

Topics will include strategies for building a sound retirement plan, maximizing Social Security benefits, protecting savings from market volatility, creating sustainable income, and addressing financial considerations unique to women.

Research continues to show that women often face distinct retirement challenges, including longer life expectancy and, on average, lower lifetime earnings. Johnson Brunetti’s women-focused workshops are designed to address these realities by providing education, guidance, and actionable strategies.

To attend Taking Control: Empowering Women to Understand Their Financial Future, interested participants may register at https://johnsonbrunetti.com/financial-workshops/womens-workshops or call 888-406-8122.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit http://www.JohnsonBrunetti.com

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061