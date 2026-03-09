Why Youth Pitchers Get Arm Pain Even Under Pitch Counts, New Research Explains

FRESNO, CA, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — Youth baseball has never been more competitive — or more physically demanding on young arms.

Across travel teams, showcase circuits, and year-round development programs, pitchers are throwing harder and more often than previous generations. Yet despite the widespread adoption of pitch count rules designed to protect young athletes, reports of elbow soreness, shoulder pain, and early arm fatigue remain common among youth pitchers.

Sports performance specialists say the issue may not be pitch counts themselves — but rather how parents and coaches interpret workload and recovery.

“Pitch counts were meant to be a guardrail, not a full durability system,” explains movement specialist Joey Myers, founder of VeloRESET. “What most parents don’t realize is that a pitcher can stay under the limit and still accumulate significant arm stress across warmups, bullpens, practices, and games.”

Myers has spent nearly two decades studying biomechanics, corrective exercise, and movement efficiency in baseball athletes. His work has helped thousands of athletes and families better understand how the body adapts to throwing stress and why arm pain often develops gradually rather than suddenly.

According to research published in sports medicine journals and frequently cited by youth baseball injury researchers, overuse remains one of the most significant predictors of elbow and shoulder injuries in developing athletes. However, the concept of “overuse” is often misunderstood.

Parents tend to track pitch counts but overlook other contributors to arm stress, including throwing intensity, recovery timing, fatigue accumulation, and movement pattern inefficiencies.

Unlike many arm-care resources that emphasize bands, stretching routines, or mechanical adjustments, the Arm Lab focuses on understanding the movement patterns and recovery rhythms that influence how stress moves through the throwing arm.

Each weekly email delivers short, practical insights designed for busy families. Topics include early warning signs of arm stress, how to interpret soreness versus fatigue, recovery strategies between outings, and the role of full-body movement patterns in protecting the elbow and shoulder.

“Most arm problems don’t actually start where the pain shows up,” Myers says. “Elbow pain rarely begins in the elbow, and shoulder pain rarely begins in the shoulder. Often the real issue is a subtle movement pattern restriction somewhere else in the body that changes how force moves through the arm.”

This movement-first perspective is gaining traction among sports science professionals as youth pitching workloads continue to increase. Many experts now emphasize the importance of evaluating the entire movement system rather than focusing only on the throwing arm itself.

Myers says the goal of the Arm Lab Newsletter is not to replace coaches, trainers, or medical professionals, but to help families understand the signals their athletes’ bodies are sending before small issues become larger setbacks.

“The parents who care the most about protecting their pitcher’s arm are often the ones overwhelmed by conflicting advice,” Myers explains. “What they really need is clarity about what’s happening in the body week to week.”

The VeloRESET approach encourages parents to focus less on chasing short-term velocity gains and more on building long-term durability through smarter workload decisions, recovery awareness, and improved movement efficiency.

As youth baseball continues evolving, experts say education will play a critical role in helping families navigate the balance between development, performance, and long-term athlete health.

“Velocity is an outcome,” Myers says. “Health is a prerequisite.”

For many parents, the first step toward protecting their athlete’s arm may simply be understanding what the body is already trying to communicate.

