30% Discount on Diamonds for Wedding Rings: Sabrini Takes the First Step Toward Accessible Fine Jewelry in Romania

Bucuresti, Romania, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — A natural diamond on a wedding ring is no longer a luxury reserved for a select few. Sabrini is reducing the price of diamonds intended for wedding rings by 30% — strictly on the diamond itself, with no compromises on quality and no marketing gimmicks. The offer is available in all Sabrini stores across Romania and on sabrini.ro until the end of January 2027.

What does this promotion mean in practice?

When purchasing Sabrini wedding rings, customers benefit from a 30% commercial discount applied exclusively to the price of the diamonds intended to be set on those wedding rings. The reduction applies strictly to the value of the diamonds.

In addition, the offer can be combined with the permanent promotion “Free Birthstone in Your Wedding Ring”, through which Sabrini offers the free setting of a 1.5 mm precious stone inside the wedding ring. This means couples can benefit from both advantages simultaneously when personalizing their wedding rings.

Why does this matter for couples in Romania?

Wedding rings with natural diamonds are becoming an increasingly popular choice among couples who want to mark a unique moment with a lasting symbol. Until now, however, the price of natural diamonds has been a significant limiting factor in that decision.

Through this campaign, Sabrini makes accessible a privilege that was previously reserved for only a few — the possibility of wearing a natural diamond at a fair price. It is our way of saying that every love story deserves to be marked with authenticity.

Participation conditions

The campaign is addressed to all individuals aged 18 or older, residing in Romania, who purchase Sabrini wedding rings during the campaign period. Participation is automatic, based on the fiscal receipt.

The full campaign regulations are available in all Sabrini stores and on www.sabrini.ro.

About Sabrini

Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds is the leading Romanian brand in fine jewelry with natural diamonds, operating 30 physical stores across Romania. Specialized in wedding rings, engagement rings, and fine diamond jewelry with certified natural diamonds and precious stones, Sabrini combines artisanal tradition with international gemstone standards (GIA, IGI, EGL, HRD).

Contact

Phone / WhatsApp: 0790 999 900

Email: info@sabrini.ro

Sabrini Stores: https://sabrini.ro/magazine

Free delivery + free repairs regardless of where the jewelry was purchased.