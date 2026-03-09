Buho Boost Brings Healthy Choices to Dubai’s Cat Treat Aisles

Pet owners across Dubai are paying closer attention to what their cats snack on, and Buho Boost is helping raise the bar by making thoughtfully-crafted feline nutrition options available to them.

Dubai, UAE, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — Across Dubai’s growing pet care market, shoppers are looking beyond colorful packaging and focusing on ingredient quality and balanced nutrition. That shift in awareness has opened the door for better snack choices for feline companions.

Working closely with veterinarians and pet health professionals, Buho Boost continues to expand availability of high quality cat treats in Dubai while maintaining a strong focus on natural ingredients, balanced recipes, and responsible sourcing.

The company works with vet clinics and partners that value transparency and long-term wellbeing, ensuring that cat parents can easily discover healthier snack alternatives.

Rather than chasing trends, the brand focuses on consistent quality, thoughtful formulation, and dependable sourcing, serving the region’s ever growing community of devoted cat owners.

Said the founder of Buho Boost, “Dubai’s pet families are becoming far more ingredient conscious, and that awareness is shaping the entire pet food conversation. Our goal is simple: support cat parents with reliable, nutritious options they can feel good about giving them every day.”

Buho Boost is the UAE’s premium destination for pet health and wellness, dedicated to providing dogs and cats with products of the highest quality. They offer a thoughtfully curated portfolio of natural supplements, healthy treats and food toppers, and non-toxic grooming essentials.p

Business Name: Buho Boost

Email: info@buhoboost.com

Website: https://buhoboost.com/