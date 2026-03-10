AMP Appliance Repair Announces Expanded Oven Repair Services in Surrey

Surrey, Canada, 2026-03-10 — /EPR Network/ —

AMP Appliance Repair, a trusted name in home appliance services, has announced the expansion of its oven repair services in Surrey. This upgrade comes as more families in Surrey depend on electric ovens, gas ovens, ranges, and cooktops for daily cooking. With the rising number of oven breakdowns in local homes, AMP Appliance Repair is increasing staff, tools, and service coverage to meet community needs.

“We know how important a working oven is for every family,” said the company founder. “Many homes in Surrey have been calling for fast, safe, and reliable oven repair. Our expanded service will help us reach more people and respond even faster.”

More Trained Technicians for Faster Oven Repairs

AMP Appliance Repair has added more certified technicians who specialize in:

Oven not heating

Oven overheating

Oven making noise

Oven door not closing

Uneven cooking

Control panel problems

Gas ignition issues

With new training and modern diagnostic tools, the team can repair most oven brands, including LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, GE, Bosch, and more.

Better Support for Surrey Neighbourhoods

The company has expanded its oven repair coverage to reach:

South Surrey

Newton

Guildford

Fleetwood

Cloverdale

Whalley

Families in these areas can now book same-day or next-day appointments. The team also offers emergency help for ovens showing burning smells, sparks, or heating failures.

A Commitment to Surrey Homeowners

AMP Appliance Repair says its goal is to give Surrey families peace of mind. With expanded services, more technicians, and better response times, homeowners can expect quicker solutions for oven repair, stove repair, range repair, and cooktop repair needs.

For more information about AMP Appliance Repair, visit https://www.ampappliance.com/

About AMP Appliance Repair

AMP Appliance Repair is a leading home appliance repair company serving Surrey, BC, and nearby areas. The company specializes in oven repair, stove repair, fridge repair, dishwasher repair, washer and dryer repair, and more. Known for friendly service, skilled technicians, and fast response times, AMP Appliance Repair continues to support local homes with safe and reliable appliance repairs.

Contact Information

Phone number: +1 (778) 834-7026

Email Id: clint.hazen@icloud.com

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/gyatF1b3HbbTvi648