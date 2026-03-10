AMP Appliance Repair Announces Expanded Oven Repair Services in Surrey

Posted on 2026-03-10 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Surrey, Canada, 2026-03-10 — /EPR Network/ —

AMP Appliance Repair, a trusted name in home appliance services, has announced the expansion of its oven repair services in Surrey. This upgrade comes as more families in Surrey depend on electric ovens, gas ovens, ranges, and cooktops for daily cooking. With the rising number of oven breakdowns in local homes, AMP Appliance Repair is increasing staff, tools, and service coverage to meet community needs.

“We know how important a working oven is for every family,” said the company founder. “Many homes in Surrey have been calling for fast, safe, and reliable oven repair. Our expanded service will help us reach more people and respond even faster.”

More Trained Technicians for Faster Oven Repairs

AMP Appliance Repair has added more certified technicians who specialize in:

  • Oven not heating

  • Oven overheating

  • Oven making noise

  • Oven door not closing

  • Uneven cooking

  • Control panel problems

  • Gas ignition issues

With new training and modern diagnostic tools, the team can repair most oven brands, including LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, GE, Bosch, and more.

Better Support for Surrey Neighbourhoods

The company has expanded its oven repair coverage to reach:

  • South Surrey

  • Newton

  • Guildford

  • Fleetwood

  • Cloverdale

  • Whalley

Families in these areas can now book same-day or next-day appointments. The team also offers emergency help for ovens showing burning smells, sparks, or heating failures.

A Commitment to Surrey Homeowners

AMP Appliance Repair says its goal is to give Surrey families peace of mind. With expanded services, more technicians, and better response times, homeowners can expect quicker solutions for oven repair, stove repair, range repair, and cooktop repair needs.

For more information about AMP Appliance Repair, visit https://www.ampappliance.com/

About AMP Appliance Repair

AMP Appliance Repair is a leading home appliance repair company serving Surrey, BC, and nearby areas. The company specializes in oven repair, stove repair, fridge repair, dishwasher repair, washer and dryer repair, and more. Known for friendly service, skilled technicians, and fast response times, AMP Appliance Repair continues to support local homes with safe and reliable appliance repairs.

Contact Information

Phone number: +1 (778) 834-7026

Email Id: clint.hazen@icloud.com

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/gyatF1b3HbbTvi648

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more