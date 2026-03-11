Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop Launches at iAnimate

Arizona, United States, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — iAnimate, a leading online animation school for professional training, has launched a new Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop led by industry instructor Matthew Mitchell. The 11-week online program teaches animators and aspiring game developers how to build gameplay-driven animation systems using Unreal Engine, helping students develop practical skills for modern game production pipelines. The workshop is designed to prepare artists for the growing demand for real-time animation and game development expertise across the interactive entertainment industry.

Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop Opens New Career Pathways

The new Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop from iAnimate is designed to help animators transition from traditional animation workflows into real-time interactive game development. Students will learn how animation integrates with gameplay systems using Unreal Engine, one of the most widely used platforms in modern game production. The course focuses on building a complete pipeline—from importing characters and animations to implementing gameplay-ready systems.

Led by industry professional Matthew Mitchell, the 11-week workshop provides hands-on training and live instruction modeled after real studio production environments.

Upcoming Enrollment and Workshop Launch

Enrollment is now open for the next Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop at iAnimate, with the next term beginning April 6, 2026. The program is delivered online through iAnimate’s live workshop format, allowing students around the world to receive mentorship and feedback from working industry professionals. Participants will gain practical experience building gameplay-ready animation systems while developing skills aligned with current industry pipelines.

“I thought the first lesson’s content was great! We learned a lot in just one session that got the ball rolling on the ability to start working on animations in the sequencer. The lesson was engaging and thorough, making me want to explore and learn more!”

— Griffin Mitchell

About iAnimate.net

Founded in 2010, iAnimate.net is a premier online animation school offering specialized workshops to equip aspiring and professional animators with industry-relevant skills. With courses led by seasoned animators from top studios like Pixar, DreamWorks, Disney, and Bungie, iAnimate provides hands-on training in Feature Animation, Creature Animation, Game Animation, Maya, Motion Capture, and more. Through personalized mentorship, real-world projects, and a focus on storytelling and performance, iAnimate empowers students to build professional demo reels and advance their careers in animation. Learn more at iAnimate.net.