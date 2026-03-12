GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Narcolepsy Management Program, Delivering Expert Stimulant Medication Management and Continuous Sleepiness Monitoring Through Integrated Virtual Care

Helena, Montana, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Narcolepsy Management Program, a comprehensive virtual care service designed to address the full spectrum of narcolepsy management through evidence-based stimulant medication oversight, continuous sleepiness monitoring, and integrated behavioral support. Delivered by a multidisciplinary network of sleep medicine specialists, neurologists, psychiatrists, and nurse practitioners, this program brings expert care to individuals living with this chronic neurological disorder.

Narcolepsy is a lifelong neurological disorder affecting the brain’s ability to regulate sleep-wake cycles, characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness, cataplexy (sudden loss of muscle tone), sleep paralysis, and hallucinations . The condition affects an estimated 25 to 50 people per 100,000 , with onset typically occurring during adolescence or early adulthood . Despite its prevalence, narcolepsy remains significantly underdiagnosed, with patients often experiencing symptoms for years before receiving appropriate care . Access to sleep medicine specialists is limited, particularly in rural and underserved communities, leaving many patients without the specialized management required to optimize treatment outcomes and quality of life.

“Living with narcolepsy means navigating unpredictable sleep attacks, managing complex medication regimens, and often feeling misunderstood by those who don’t grasp the reality of this condition,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Narcolepsy Management Program brings board-certified sleep specialists directly to patients through telehealth, eliminating geographic barriers and long wait times. We provide expert oversight of stimulant and other wake-promoting medications, continuous monitoring of sleepiness using validated tools, and integrated behavioral support that addresses the full impact of this disorder on daily life, work, and relationships.”

Comprehensive Clinical Services for Narcolepsy Management

GoTo Telemed’s Narcolepsy Management Program addresses the full spectrum of patient needs through specialized clinical pathways aligned with current evidence-based guidelines :

Service Component Description and Clinical Applications

Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation Detailed clinical assessment to confirm narcolepsy diagnosis and distinguish between Type 1 (with cataplexy, low hypocretin) and Type 2 (without cataplexy, normal hypocretin) . Providers review prior sleep studies, multiple sleep latency test (MSLT) results, and hypocretin levels when available. For undiagnosed patients, the program coordinates referral for appropriate testing.

Stimulant Medication Management Expert oversight of central nervous system (CNS) stimulants including methylphenidate, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, and other wake-promoting agents that improve daytime sleepiness in 65%–85% of patients . Providers develop individualized titration protocols, monitor for side effects (headache, irritability, insomnia, decreased appetite), and adjust regimens based on response .

Wake-Promoting Agent Optimization Management of non-stimulant wake-promoting medications including modafinil, armodafinil, and solriamfetol, which work through different mechanisms to improve alertness with distinct side effect profiles . Meta-analyses demonstrate significant benefit of these agents in eliminating excessive daytime sleepiness and reducing sleep attacks .

Cataplexy and Associated Symptom Management Oversight of medications targeting cataplexy, sleep paralysis, and hallucinations, including sodium oxybate (the only FDA-approved treatment for cataplexy) and its low-sodium formulation . The program coordinates REMS program requirements and provides ongoing monitoring of response and side effects.

Continuous Sleepiness Monitoring Systematic tracking of daytime sleepiness using validated instruments including the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) , an eight-item self-administered form investigating sleep propensity in real-life situations with scores ranging from 0 (best) to 24 (worst) . Patients complete regular assessments through GoTo Telemed’s secure platform, enabling objective tracking of treatment response and early identification of deterioration.

Remote Sleep and Activity Monitoring Integration with wearable devices and sleep-tracking technology to collect objective data on sleep patterns, nighttime disruption, and daytime alertness in patients’ real-world environments . This approach addresses the limitation of traditional in-clinic testing, which does not reflect daily life and is typically limited to a single night despite significant night-to-night variability .

Scheduled Napping and Sleep Hygiene Guidance Evidence-based instruction on strategic napping and sleep hygiene optimization. Scheduled naps during the day can help control daytime sleepiness and reduce unplanned sleep attacks . Providers guide patients on nap timing, duration, and integration with medication schedules.

Behavioral and Psychological Support Integrated mental health services addressing the elevated rates of depression (affecting nearly one-third of patients), anxiety, and social phobia associated with narcolepsy . Psychological and behavioral interventions, including telehealth-delivered support, meditation/relaxation therapy, and scheduled napping protocols, serve as valuable adjuncts to pharmacotherapy .

Lifestyle and Dietary Counseling Guidance on lifestyle modifications that improve symptom control, including regular exercise, avoidance of heavy meals and alcohol before bedtime, and maintaining consistent sleep-wake schedules . Providers help patients identify and manage individual triggers.

Work, School, and Driving Safety Consultation Expert guidance on navigating accommodations, disability documentation, and safety considerations. Driving restrictions vary by state, and providers help patients understand limitations based on symptom control . The program assists with documentation for special academic needs, insurance, disability forms, and driver’s license applications .

Evidence-Based Remote Care Model

The Narcolepsy Management Program is supported by robust research demonstrating the effectiveness of telemedicine for this complex condition:

TENAR Trial Foundation: The program’s structure is informed by the first randomized controlled trial (RCT) designed to evaluate telemedicine for narcolepsy management. The TENAR trial assessed non-inferiority of multidisciplinary management via video consultation compared to usual in-office care over 12 months, measuring primary outcomes including excessive daytime sleepiness (Epworth Sleepiness Scale) and secondary outcomes including metabolic control, quality of life, and patient satisfaction .

Real-World Telehealth Success: Published case studies document successful remote diagnosis and management of hypersomnia disorders through telehealth. In one reported case, a patient with excessive daytime sleepiness received accurate diagnosis and treatment through virtual consultations, with the sleep medicine specialist noting that “telemedicine as a viable modality of care has made it much likelier for patients with rare conditions to find access to appropriate physicians” .

Adherence Support and Patient Engagement: Research demonstrates that structured patient support programs significantly improve medication adherence in narcolepsy. Patients enrolled in omnichannel support programs featuring personalized digital tools, nurse coaching, and symptom tracking were:

2x more likely to receive their first prescription

4.5x more likely to receive their third prescription

Achieved 97% persistence at 6 months compared to overall rate of 83%

Wearable Technology Integration: Advances in digital health tools enable at-home sleep monitoring using FDA-cleared wearable devices that collect EEG data, providing objective measurement of sleep architecture in patients’ natural environments. This approach reduces patient burden, eliminates the need for overnight sleep center visits, and enables continuous data collection over extended periods .

Program Structure and Delivery

The Narcolepsy Management Program is delivered through a structured, patient-centered framework optimized for clinical effectiveness and accessibility:

Comprehensive Initial Assessment: New patients undergo thorough evaluation including detailed symptom history, review of prior diagnostic testing, assessment of cataplexy and other associated symptoms, and baseline Epworth Sleepiness Scale administration. Providers work with patients to obtain prior sleep study and MSLT results when available.

Personalized Treatment Planning: Based on comprehensive assessment, providers develop individualized treatment plans incorporating appropriate pharmacotherapy (stimulants, wake-promoting agents, cataplexy medications), behavioral strategies, and monitoring protocols. Treatment selection accounts for symptom pattern, severity, comorbid conditions, and patient preferences.

Structured Medication Management: For patients on controlled substances including stimulants and sodium oxybate, the program implements rigorous monitoring protocols aligned with FDA REMS requirements. Prescriptions are managed through GoTo Telemed’s secure e-prescribing system with appropriate safeguards.

Continuous Symptom Monitoring: Patients complete regular Epworth Sleepiness Scale assessments through GoTo Telemed’s patient portal, with results automatically tracked and flagged for provider review when scores indicate deterioration. Wearable device integration enables objective sleep and activity monitoring when appropriate.

Scheduled Follow-up Visits: Patients receive regular follow-up consultations—typically every 3-6 months for stable patients, more frequently during medication titration—to assess response, monitor for side effects, and adjust treatment plans. This aligns with expert recommendations for monitoring at least annually and preferably every 6 months for patients on stimulants .

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The Narcolepsy Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Health Record: All consultation documentation, Epworth Sleepiness Scale results, medication histories, and treatment plans are incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, accessible to all authorized providers across medical and specialty care. Sleep medicine specialists, primary care providers, and behavioral health clinicians work from the same comprehensive information.

Seamless Care Coordination: When patients present with complex needs requiring input from multiple disciplines—such as comorbid psychiatric conditions requiring psychotropic medication coordination—the platform facilitates warm handoffs to appropriate specialists within GoTo Telemed’s integrated network.

Remote Monitoring Integration: The platform supports integration with wearable devices and sleep tracking technology, enabling continuous collection of objective sleep data. Standards and protocols such as HL7 and FHIR facilitate communication between monitoring devices and electronic health records, while APIs allow secure data access .

Patient Portal and Mobile Access: Patients access their personalized care plans, educational resources, Epworth Sleepiness Scale assessments, and communication tools through GoTo Telemed’s secure patient portal and mobile application, ensuring continuous engagement between scheduled visits.

Interoperability and Data Security: The platform ensures compliance with HIPAA and other regulations governing sensitive health data. Secure data transmission, encryption, and access controls protect patient information while enabling necessary information sharing with authorized providers .

Adherence Support and Patient Engagement

The program incorporates evidence-based strategies to support medication adherence and treatment persistence:

Personalized Digital Tools: Patients receive access to mobile applications facilitating medication tracking and symptom monitoring, helping them visualize correlations between adherence and improvements .

Nurse Coaching and Support: Trained nurses apply behavior change techniques and person-centered communication, building strong relationships over time and providing empathic support attuned to the impact of narcolepsy symptoms on patients’ ability to focus and engage .

Peer Support Resources: The program features authentic patient stories and tips in communications, sharing common experiences in facing day-to-day challenges .

Proactive Engagement: Behavioral risk profiling tailors support across digital and human channels, shifting unhelpful beliefs and behaviors that impact treatment persistence .

A Transformative Opportunity for Sleep Medicine Specialists

For neurologists, sleep medicine specialists, psychiatrists, and nurse practitioners with expertise in sleep disorders, GoTo Telemed’s Narcolepsy Management Program offers a meaningful practice opportunity:

Focus on Specialized, High-Impact Work: Providers apply their expertise to a population with complex needs where expert management dramatically improves quality of life, safety, and functional outcomes.

Flexible Practice Model: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, practicing as little or as much as desired while serving a nationwide population of patients seeking narcolepsy expertise.

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support for sleep medicine services, and immediate access to a growing population of patients seeking narcolepsy management.

Professional Independence: Providers build their practice within GoTo Telemed’s supportive ecosystem while maintaining clinical autonomy and professional decision-making authority.

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, billing, and documentation, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on clinical care and patient relationships.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The Narcolepsy Management Program operates within GoTo Telemed’s rigorous compliance framework, aligned with professional guidelines from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Academy of Neurology, and other authoritative bodies :

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered, with support for interstate licensure compacts

Controlled Substance Compliance: Rigorous adherence to DEA regulations, Ryan Haight Act requirements, and state-specific telehealth prescribing rules for stimulant medications and sodium oxybate

REMS Program Compliance: Structured protocols for managing patients on sodium oxybate and other medications subject to Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy requirements

Evidence-Based Practice Standards: Adherence to current clinical practice guidelines for narcolepsy diagnosis and management

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and patient outcome tracking ensuring maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of patient health information

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Narcolepsy Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, neurologist, or other health professional.

Sleep medicine specialists, neurologists, psychiatrists, and advanced practice providers interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Sleep medicine practices and neurology departments

Academic sleep centers and research institutions

Primary care networks managing sleep disorders across large populations

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

Employer wellness programs and occupational health services

Patient advocacy organizations supporting individuals with sleep disorders

