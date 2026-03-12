Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness Launches Comprehensive Auto Accident Injury Care in Dalton, GA

DALTON, GA, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ — Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive auto accident injury care services at its Dalton, Georgia location. This new initiative is designed to provide essential support for individuals who have experienced car accidents, helping them receive high quality chiropractic care and guidance throughout their recovery journey. With a strong focus on whiplash treatment and patient centered recovery, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness is expanding its impact across the Dalton community and the greater North Georgia and Chattanooga region.

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness was founded by co-owners Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC, and Dr. Natalia Vega, DC, who established the practice with a shared vision of delivering comprehensive chiropractic care focused on long term health and recovery. Under their leadership, Inspine has grown into a multi location practice serving patients across the region. In addition to the Dalton clinic, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness also operates locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Calhoun, Georgia, allowing the practice to provide accessible care to more communities throughout North Georgia and Southeast Tennessee.

The team at Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness understands that recovering from an auto accident can be overwhelming. Many individuals face not only physical pain but also the stress of navigating insurance claims and legal concerns. To address these challenges, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness offers full service recovery support that goes beyond traditional chiropractic treatment. Patients receive assistance with insurance claims, referrals to trusted legal professionals when needed, and even transportation assistance to ensure they can access care without additional obstacles. This comprehensive approach allows patients to focus on healing while the clinic’s experienced staff helps manage the logistical aspects of recovery.

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness is committed to making its services accessible to the entire Dalton community. The clinic features a bilingual staff fluent in both English and Spanish, ensuring patients feel comfortable and understood regardless of their language preference. This inclusive approach reflects the clinic’s dedication to serving the diverse population of Dalton and surrounding areas.

Specialized treatment for whiplash, soft tissue injuries, and back pain resulting from car accidents is at the core of the clinic’s services. Whiplash is one of the most common injuries sustained in vehicle collisions and can lead to long term pain and mobility issues if not treated properly. The experienced chiropractors at Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness use advanced chiropractic techniques and therapeutic treatments to address the root causes of these injuries. By focusing on restoring spinal alignment, reducing inflammation, and improving mobility, the team works to help patients recover more fully and return to their daily activities.

To encourage individuals to seek care quickly after an accident, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness offers a complimentary initial consultation for new patients. This consultation includes a comprehensive exam and X rays, allowing the team to evaluate the patient’s condition and develop a personalized treatment plan. This no obligation opportunity helps remove barriers to care and encourages accident victims to take the first step toward recovery.

The clinic is staffed by a team of six board verified chiropractors with more than 35 years of combined experience in chiropractic care. Having successfully served more than 4,000 patients, the team has built a strong reputation for delivering effective treatment and compassionate care. Each chiropractor brings valuable experience and expertise to the practice, ensuring that every patient receives care tailored to their specific injury and recovery goals.

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness is deeply committed to the Dalton community and the surrounding North Georgia region. The clinic believes strong communities are built through support, collaboration, and accessible healthcare. By expanding services to include comprehensive auto accident injury care, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness aims to help more individuals recover from injuries, restore mobility, and improve their overall quality of life.

As the demand for auto accident injury care continues to grow in Dalton, GA, Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness is positioned to be a trusted resource for patients seeking effective treatment after a vehicle collision. With specialized whiplash chiropractic care, comprehensive recovery support, and a commitment to patient centered care, the clinic is dedicated to helping individuals navigate the road to recovery.

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness invites members of the Dalton community who have been injured in a car accident to learn more about their treatment options and take advantage of the clinic’s free initial consultation.

Learn more at

https://inspinechiro.com/dalton/

About Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness

Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness is a multi location chiropractic practice dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting relief from pain while improving overall health and mobility. Founded by Dr. Edgardo Salas, DC, and Dr. Natalia Vega, DC, the practice focuses on patient centered care that addresses the root causes of pain rather than simply treating symptoms. Inspine Chiropractic and Wellness provides a range of services including chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression therapy, shockwave therapy, pain management, and specialized treatment for auto accident injuries such as whiplash and soft tissue damage. With locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Dalton, Georgia, and Calhoun, Georgia, the Inspine team has helped more than 4,000 patients across the region restore mobility, reduce pain, and improve their quality of life.