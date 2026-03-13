Log-hub Launches New Season of Supply Chain Analytics Pulse with New AI Pulse Webinar Series

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ — As market uncertainty and technological transformation reshape supply chain operations, leaders need better tools to stay informed and make timely decisions. The new season of Log-hub’s Supply Chain Analytics Pulse launched on March 10, introducing a new AI Pulse webinar series designed to deliver real-time insights for executives navigating complex global logistics networks.

Over the past year, Supply Chain Analytics Pulse has become a trusted resource for supply chain professionals and decision-makers seeking clarity in a rapidly evolving industry. The initiative delivers bi-monthly content, including in-depth research write-ups and, for the first time this season, live AI Pulse webinars available exclusively to subscribers.

The first webinar will take place on March 24 at 2:00 PM CET, marking the start of a new interactive format that complements the Pulse research series.

Unlike traditional analyst research often locked behind expensive paywalls, the Pulse project offers a free-access, subscription-based model designed to make high-quality insights more accessible to supply chain practitioners.

Exploring Key Supply Chain and AI Trends

Each Pulse edition draws on the latest market research to explore critical themes such as supply chain visibility, network design, transport optimization, sustainability, inventory management, and demand forecasting.

The new AI Pulse webinars expand the initiative beyond written research. Designed as interactive sessions, the webinars provide a forum where executives and supply chain professionals can engage with experts, discuss real-world use cases, and examine how artificial intelligence is being integrated into supply chain operations.

“Forward-thinking organizations understand that real-time intelligence is becoming a key competitive advantage,” said Ritik Luthra, CCO of Log-hub. “With the new AI Pulse series, we want to bridge the gap between technology and practical application, helping supply chain leaders understand what’s working and how they can apply it within their own organizations.”

Supporting Smarter Supply Chain Decisions

The Pulse initiative is designed to help supply chain leaders stay ahead of constant market changes by providing timely analysis of emerging trends in logistics and artificial intelligence. By highlighting pioneering companies and real-world deployments of new technologies, the platform offers practical insights that organizations can use to guide strategic decisions.

With the addition of the AI Pulse webinar series, the project expands beyond research reports to foster an active community where professionals can exchange knowledge and explore practical approaches to digital transformation.

“The Supply Chain Analytics Pulse is not just about delivering information,” Luthra added. “It’s about creating a space where supply chain professionals can learn from each other and make smarter decisions, faster.”

Supply chain professionals and industry leaders can subscribe to the Supply Chain Analytics Pulse through Log-hub’s website. Subscribers can join at any time during the season and receive the latest Pulse edition along with access to upcoming AI Pulse webinars.