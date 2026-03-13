Kapoor Sales Reinforces Its Role as a Trusted PC Granule Supplier and SABIC LEXAN Authorized Distributor

New Delhi, India, 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ — Manufacturers that work with engineering plastics often face a common challenge. Finding a supplier who can provide genuine material consistently and on time. Kapoor Sales has been addressing that need by supplying engineering plastic resins as a trusted PC granule supplier and PC resin distributor.

The company works closely with manufacturers that rely on polycarbonate materials for products such as electrical housings, lighting components, consumer goods, and automotive parts. These industries depend on materials that offer strength, durability, and consistent quality during production.

Kapoor Sales supplies original polycarbonate resins as a SABIC LEXAN authorized distributor, helping manufacturers source materials that meet strict performance requirements. As one of the known SABIC distributors in India, the company supports businesses that prefer working directly with an official distribution partner rather than dealing with uncertain supply channels.

Polycarbonate granules are widely used in industries where product durability and heat resistance matter. Many molders and manufacturers rely on Kapoor Sales as their regular PC granule dealer because the company focuses on maintaining reliable stock and supplying authentic materials.

Along with SABIC materials, Kapoor Sales also supplies engineering plastics as a Lotte authorized distributor. This allows manufacturers to source multiple resin options through one experienced distributor who understands the needs of production teams.

Rather than operating as a typical trading company, Kapoor Sales focuses on building practical, long term relationships with manufacturers. Many clients return to the company because they value clear communication and dependable material availability.

A spokesperson from Kapoor Sales explained the company’s approach: “Manufacturers depend on stable raw material supply. When materials arrive late or are inconsistent, production suffers. Our goal is straightforward. Supply genuine SABIC and Lotte resins and make sure manufacturers get the materials they need without unnecessary delays.”

Over the years, Kapoor Sales has worked with businesses across sectors such as lighting, electrical manufacturing, automotive components, and industrial equipment. These industries rely on engineering plastics that perform reliably under demanding conditions.

By continuing its role as a SABIC authorized distributor, PC granule supplier, and SABIC resin distributor, Kapoor Sales remains focused on helping manufacturers source high quality polycarbonate resins with confidence

For more information or to request a quote, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/

About Kapoor Sales

Kapoor Sales Corporation

J-424, 1st Floor, Shankar Road, New Rajinder Nagar,

New Delhi -110060

Phone: 9899074747

Website: https://www.kapoorsales.com/