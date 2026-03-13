ITWA@Vietnam 2026: Unlock ASEAN’s $198B Industrial Boom in Hanoi

HANOI, Vietnam, 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ — The inaugural Industrial Technology World Asia Vietnam (ITWA@Vietnam), a strategic extension of China’s flagship industrial exhibition ITWA (Industrial Technology World Asia), is set to debut at the Vietnam Exhibition Center (VEC) in Hanoi from August 5 to 7, 2026.

Leveraging ITWA’s extensive Asian network and resources, the event is designed to address Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation needs, focusing on high-growth sectors such as Electronic Manufacturing & Automation, SMT, Functional Film & Adhesive Tape, High-Performance Materials, Machine Vision & Robotics, Electronic Components, Laser Equipment, Die-Cutting, and Fluorosilicone Chemicals. This premier platform aims to connect global enterprises with Vietnam’s industrial decision-makers, fostering high-value collaborations and enabling businesses to seize first-mover advantages in the country’s rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape.

Vietnam: A Rising Industrial Powerhouse

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector is undergoing a structural transformation, elevating its position in the global supply chain and unlocking strategic opportunities for industrial technology firms. Key drivers include Strategic Location & Industrial Clusters and Booming Electronics Industry.

Northern Vietnam, centered in Hanoi, has emerged as a synergistic electronic manufacturing hub, hosting global giants like Samsung (Bac Ninh), Foxconn (Bac Giang), and LG Display (Hai Phong). This clustering effect creates a concentrated customer base for technology and equipment suppliers.

Accounting for 37.6% of Vietnam’s GDP, the industrial sector is thriving with over 200 international electronics manufacturers. The industry’s OEM output is projected to exceed USD 60 billion by 2026, driving demand for automation, precision technologies, and high-end materials.

ITWA@Vietnam: A Gateway to Vietnam’s Industrial Growth

ITWA@Vietnam is more than an exhibition—it’s a systematic solution for precise business matching, powered by the proven success of its parent event in China and tailored to Vietnam’s unique market dynamics.

Proven Model with Cross-Regional Empowerment: As an extension of ITWA, which spans 160,000 square meters in China’s top industrial city- Shenzhen, ITWA@Vietnam inherits a robust network of global buyers and suppliers in electronic manufacturing, automation, and new materials. With access to a database of over 100,000 quality buyers and extensive partnerships with international associations, exhibitors gain unparalleled resource support to enter Vietnam’s market efficiently.

The event will feature eight specialized shows, including NEPCON ASIA @Vietnam, FILM & TAPE VIETNAM 2026, VISION+ROBOT VIETNAM 2026, PHOTONICS VIETNAM, and INTERNATIONAL FLUORINE & SILICONE MATERIAL INDUSTRY EXHIBITION. These integrated shows will comprehensively cover key industrial chain links, introducing advanced manufacturing technologies and solutions to Vietnam.

In-Depth Localization for High-Return Engagement: ITWA@Vietnam’s competitive edge lies in its localized approach. The co-organizer, RX, has established a dedicated Vietnamese team to drive pre-event promotions through Local social media campaigns, Partnerships with industrial parks, Targeted outreach to factory managers and procurement leaders. The event’s business matching services will identify procurement needs in advance, inviting decision-makers from local enterprises, multinational plants, and Chinese-invested firms across sectors like 3C, semiconductors, automotive, and photovoltaics.

Strategic Partnerships & Industry Support

ITWA@Vietnam has garnered strong support from local Vietnamese associations, which will organize member delegations and co-host high-end forums to promote industrial collaboration. Additionally, partnerships with key industrial parks will enable targeted promotions, ensuring exhibitors connect with high-quality buyers and decision-makers.

Join ITWA@Vietnam 2026

With a planned exhibition area of over 10,000 square meters, ITWA@Vietnam is expected to host 500+ exhibitors and brands and attract over 10,000 professional visitors. Booth sales are now open, with limited premium spots available.

We invite enterprises in electronic manufacturing, automation, SMT, high-performance materials, robotics, and related fields to join this high-efficiency platform and tap into Vietnam’s booming industrial market.

Register now to secure your spot and unlock the potential of ASEAN’s $198 billion industrial boom.

For more information, visit IWTA@Vietnam’s official website.