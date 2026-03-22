Log-hub, Shiptify, and Safran to Present Award-Winning Supply Chain Optimization Project at SITL 2026

Schindelleghi, Switzerland, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — At SITL 2026, Log-hub will present its latest supply chain analytics and optimization capabilities and host a live case presentation together with Shiptify and Safran at the exhibition booth.

During the exhibition, Log-hub will host a live case presentation together with Shiptify and Safran. The session will take place on April 1 at 14:00 in Hall 7, Booth G117, where the partners will present a real project demonstrating how transportation data, analytics, and supply chain optimization were combined to create full network visibility and improve logistics performance. By integrating transport data from Shiptify’s TMS with Log-hub’s Supply Chain Apps and advanced analytics, the team built a digital twin of the transportation network, enabling detailed analysis of shipment flows and CO₂ emissions across each transport leg.

The project helped Safran achieve full carbon transparency and redesign its logistics network using data-driven optimization. By simulating alternative network configurations, the team identified improvements that reduced inbound mileage from 16 million to 6.4 million kilometers and outbound mileage from 10 million to 4 million kilometers, while lowering CO₂ emissions by more than 30%.

The session will present a real project and walk visitors through the challenge, the analytical approach, and the results, and show how combining transport management, advanced analytics, and optimization tools can support more sustainable and efficient supply chains.

Visitors to SITL are invited to join the live case presentation on April 1 at 14:00 in Hall 7, Booth G117, to see how real shipment data can be transformed into actionable insights for network design, carbon transparency, and transport optimization.

About Log-hub AG

Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Log-hub helps companies turn complex supply chain challenges into clear, data-driven decisions. Through its intuitive Supply Chain Apps and tailored Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions, Log-hub empowers professionals and decision-makers to act with clarity and confidence.

With a team of 50 experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India, the company blends Swiss precision with global perspective to deliver scalable, smart solutions for modern logistics.

Trusted by over 180 companies and with more than 30.000 downloads of its apps worldwide, Log-hub is known for user-friendly design, powerful visualizations, and a deep commitment to making supply chains more intelligent and efficient.

For more information about Log-hub, visit www.log-hub.com or follow Log-hub on LinkedIn and X.