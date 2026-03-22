Join White Hat Academy’s Digital Marketing Course and Kick start Your Career

Kolkata, India, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — WhiteHat Academy is offering unique opportunities to aspiring marketers to learn digital marketing from experienced Google certified professionals. We will make the overall learning process much easier for students by providing high quality study materials to them.

Reasons for selecting WhiteHat Academy for digital marketing course

Some reasons for choosing WhiteHat Academy for digital marketing course are as follows:

Globally relevant certificates from reputed institutes: By enrolling in WhiteHat Academy, students can get globally applicable certificates from reputed organizations like Google and Microsoft after the completion of the course. This will open the door to better career opportunities. Total course material: We are going to make the whole course material available for trainees, thus enabling them to apply effective strategies on both demo and live projects. This will enhance their skills. Learn viral marketing: We are providing students with the opportunity to learn the ways of creating viral marketing ads or campaigns from our trained instructors. After the completion of the course, they will be able to create viral marketing ideas themselves. Online/offline class: We offer both online and offline classes so students have the opportunity to select a medium according to their preference. Online classes are conducted through Google Meet. If any student misses a class, they can have access to the video recording of the class. Assignments: Besides theoretical learning, our assignments will help learners to develop a proper understanding of digital marketing concepts.

Who requires this course?

Our digital marketing course is ideal for:

Sales professionals wanting to enhance their skills Any individual who has an affinity for challenging yet entertaining world of social media. SEO professionals wanting to add digital marketing in their skill set. Individuals who think out of the box E-business portal owners wanting to promote their brands online Graduates and post graduates in various creative streams

Career prospects of this course

Our digital marketing course can open the door to numerous career opportunities, some among them are as follows:

Brand manager for top companies Professional bloggers for firms across the world Viral marketing consultants Social media manager in reputed IT companies

Our courses can help students to build a successful career in the field of digital marketing. You can learn more about them by visiting https://whitehat.education/

About WhiteHat Academy

WhiteHat Academy has advanced infrastructure which assists in the learning process. We also have partnerships with several commercial enterprises and IT SMEs, thus ensuring proper placement opportunities for students.