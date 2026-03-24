Scalability Without Borders: Future-Proofing Data Centers for 2030

The global data center automation market was valued at USD 10,091.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25,392.5 million by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 16.9% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion within the broader data center market is fueled by the urgent need for operational efficiency, seamless scalability, and reduced overhead in managing modern facilities. As organizations transition to hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, the demand for automated management of complex IT ecosystems in the data center market has intensified.

Automation allows data centers to refine workflows, optimize resource distribution, and minimize manual intervention, thereby decreasing the likelihood of human error and system downtime. Furthermore, breakthroughs in AI and machine learning are enhancing the data center automation market by enabling predictive maintenance, intelligent energy management, and heightened system resilience. Surging data volumes from digital initiatives in sectors like finance, healthcare, and retail are also driving this demand as firms strive to manage massive datasets securely and efficiently within the global data center market.

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America led the data center automation market in 2024, capturing a share of over 43%.

The U.S. is poised for significant growth in the data center market between 2025 and 2030.

By component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2024 with a share of over 66%.

By end-use, the IT & telecom segment held the largest data center automation market share at approximately 23% in 2024.

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Market Size and Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 10,091.9 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 25,392.5 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 16.9%

North America: Largest data center market region in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Leading participants in the data center automation market include ABB, BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., FUJITSU, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMWare. These organizations are focusing on strategic initiatives within the data center market, like product innovation, partnerships, and collaborative agreements, to maintain a competitive edge.

September 2024: ATS Global partnered with ABB to strengthen its data center automation market offerings. This collaboration utilizes ABB Ability, a platform designed for the control and optimization of mission-critical infrastructure. The platform eliminates manual data entry and provides real-time visibility while automating cooling and electrical systems to maximize uptime across the data center market .

ATS Global partnered with ABB to strengthen its data center automation market offerings. This collaboration utilizes ABB Ability, a platform designed for the control and optimization of mission-critical infrastructure. The platform eliminates manual data entry and provides real-time visibility while automating cooling and electrical systems to maximize uptime across the . June 2024: Cisco Systems introduced advancements to transform data center market infrastructure and IT operations. In partnership with NVIDIA, Cisco launched the Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI cluster, an end-to-end solution designed to scale generative AI workloads by integrating AI-native networking with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing.

Key Data Center Automation Companies:

The following industry leaders collectively hold the largest data center automation market share and influence global trends:

ABB

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

FUJITSU

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Microsoft

Oracle

ServiceNow

VMWare

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Conclusion

The data center automation market is undergoing a period of rapid evolution, driven by the shift toward cloud-native environments and the integration of AI-driven management tools. As enterprises prioritize uptime and resource optimization, these automated solutions will become the backbone of the global data center market infrastructure.