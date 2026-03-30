Impireum Expands Group Therapy Programs to Support Teens, Families, and Survivors Across Texas

Katy, TX, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Impireum, a leading outpatient psychiatric and wellness clinic, has expanded its specialized group therapy programs to better support adolescents, parents, families, and survivors of trauma. With a focus on creating safe, supportive environments, these programs are designed to foster emotional resilience, communication, and long-term mental well-being.

Headquartered at 633 E. Fernhurst Drive, Suite 304, Katy, TX 77450, Impireum provides comprehensive mental health services across multiple Texas locations, including Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, League City, and The Woodlands. The newly highlighted group therapy offerings address some of today’s most pressing mental health challenges through structured, professionally guided sessions.

“Our goal is to provide a mindful and supportive space where individuals and families can heal, grow, and thrive,” said a spokesperson for Impireum. “Group therapy allows participants to connect with others facing similar challenges, reducing isolation and building meaningful coping strategies.”

Key Group Therapy Programs

Teen Group Therapy

Designed to support adolescents navigating anxiety, peer pressure, and identity challenges, Teen Group Therapy provides a safe space for self-expression and personal growth. Guided sessions help teens build confidence, improve communication skills, and develop emotional resilience during a critical stage of life.

Parenting Group Therapy

This program empowers caregivers with tools to manage stress, strengthen communication, and build healthier family relationships. Parents gain practical strategies for setting boundaries, understanding child behavior, and navigating everyday parenting challenges.

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Sexual Assault Group Therapy

Offering a compassionate and confidential environment, this group supports survivors of sexual assault in processing trauma, rebuilding trust, and reducing feelings of isolation. Participants learn coping strategies and take empowering steps toward healing.

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Family Group Therapy

Focused on improving communication and repairing trust, Family Group Therapy helps families work through conflicts and develop healthier interaction patterns. The program promotes emotional well-being and stronger relationships for all members.

Comprehensive Mental Health Services

In addition to group therapy, Impireum offers a wide range of psychiatric and wellness services, including treatment for ADHD, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, trauma and PTSD, and psychotic disorders. The clinic also provides advanced therapies such as Neurofeedback and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), along with medication management and telepsychiatry services.

About Impireum

Founded in 2018, Impireum is a trusted outpatient psychiatric clinic serving adults, children, and adolescents. With a patient-centered approach, the organization combines evidence-based treatments with innovative therapies to support mental health and overall wellness.

Tagline: The Mindful Haven

Motto: Healing Minds, Strengthening Lives

Media Contact

Impireum

Email: info@impireum.com

Phone: 877-631-0010

Website: https://impireum.com/