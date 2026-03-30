5th Edition of International Neurology Conference 2026

Global Neurology: Addressing Brain Health Challenges Worldwide

Posted on 2026-03-30 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

5th Edition of the International Neurology Conference (INC) 2026

Bangkok, Thailand, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — Precision Global Conferences cordially invite you to the 5th Edition of the International Neurology Conference (INC) 2026, scheduled from October  16 to 18, 2026. The conference will be conducted in a hybrid format in Bangkok, Thailand virtually.

The theme of the Addiction conference is ” Global Neurology: Addressing Brain Health Challenges Worldwide.”

 

 

Welcome to the 5th Edition of the International Neurology Conference (INC) 2026, a premier global platform where innovation meets collaboration in neurology. Taking place from October  16 to 18, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, this event promises an inspiring blend of cutting-edge science and enriching dialogue.

 

Under the theme “Global Neurology: Addressing Brain Health Challenges Worldwide, INC 2026 invites leading scientists, dedicated clinicians, and visionary innovators to gather and push the boundaries of neurological understanding. Together, we will explore breakthroughs, share insights, and forge connections that will shape the future of brain health and care.

 

For more information: https://www.internationalneurologyconference.com/

 

For Abstract Submission: https://www.internationalneurologyconference.com/abstract-submission

To register: https://www.internationalneurologyconference.com/registration

Reach out at: neuro@precisionglobalconferences.com

 

Organizer:

Precision Global Conferences: https://precisionglobalconferences.com/

Address: 601 King St Ste 200 #853 Alexandria, VA 22314 United States
Email: neuro@pgconferences.com

Phone: +1-571-5561014

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