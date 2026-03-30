Deshengxin Unveils Industry’s Thinnest 70mm EFU/FFU for Semiconductor Equipment at Productronica China 2026 in Shanghai

Driven by the semiconductor industry's critical need for extreme compactness in process tools, this breakthrough 70mm design redefines spatial efficiency, enabled by Deshengxin's unique full-supply-chain manufacturing capabilities.

Posted on 2026-03-30 by in Semiconductors // 0 Comments

Jiangsu, China, 2026-03-30 — /EPR Network/ — WuJiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd., a global leader in cleanroom and equipment-end purification solutions based in China, is making a significant impact at Productronica China 2026, taking place from March 25-27 in Shanghai. The company proudly announced the launch of its breakthrough product: the 70mm Ultra-Thin EFU (Equipment Fan Filter Unit). Recognizing the industry’s need for ultra-compact integration, this unit is also widely marketed as a specialized FFU (Fan Filter Unit) for semiconductor process tools, setting a new global benchmark with its unprecedented 70mm housing height.

A crowded scene at the Deshengxin Purification booth during Productronica China 2026 in Shanghai, showing enthusiastic attendees admiring the new 70mm ultra-thin EFU and FFU for semiconductor equipment integration.

Industry professionals gather at the WuJiang Deshengxin Purification booth during Productronica China 2026 (March 25-27) in Shanghai, expressing strong interest in the newly launched ultra-compact 70mm EFU/FFU designed for semiconductor tool integration.

Addressing the Global Semiconductor Space Crunch

As semiconductor manufacturing nodes continue to shrink worldwide, from fabs in Shanghai to Silicon Valley, process equipment is becoming increasingly complex and densely packed. Every millimeter of internal tool space is critical real estate. Traditional FFUs often pose significant integration challenges in these height-restricted environments, forcing compromises in tool design.

Deshengxin’s new 70mm Ultra-Thin EFU/FFU, showcased throughout the March 25-27 event, addresses this critical pain point head-on. By drastically reducing the unit’s profile without compromising air filtration efficiency (HEPA/ULPA) or airflow uniformity, it enables semiconductor equipment manufacturers to maximize operational volume, simplify internal integration, and improve overall tool compactness.

“We are thrilled with the industry’s response to our 70mm Ultra-Thin EFU here at Productronica China 2026,” said Mr. Huang, spokesperson for Deshengxin Purification. “The global semiconductor industry is pushing physical limits, requiring suppliers who can innovate not just for the fab ceiling, but directly inside the process tools. This 70mm product directly answers the call for extreme spatial efficiency in equipment integration, maintaining rigorous cleanliness standards.”

Deshengxin Purification booth at Productronica China 2026 in Shanghai, showcasing the new ultra-thin 70mm EFU and FFU for semiconductor equipment integration.

WuJiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. unveils its breakthrough 70mm Ultra-Thin Equipment Fan Filter Unit (EFU/FFU) at Productronica China 2026 in Shanghai (March 25-27). The ultra-compact design addresses critical space constraints in semiconductor process tools.

The “Full-Supply-Chain” Advantage

Achieving a high-performance device with a mere 70mm profile is a testament to Deshengxin’s unique full-supply-chain manufacturing model. Unlike competitors relying on assembled outsourced parts, Deshengxin operates as a true source factory.

“The secret to the 70mm profile lies in complete control over critical components,” explained Mr. Huang. “By independently researching, developing, and manufacturing our own high-performance ultra-thin fans and specialized mini-pleat HEPA/ULPA filters in-house, we perfectly optimized the EFU’s internal geometry. We redesigned core components to fit our vision of the ultimate compact equipment-end purification unit, rather than working around bulky off-the-shelf parts.”

This vertical integration offers equipment manufacturers unmatched R&D agility for custom sizes, total quality control for critical applications, and cost-effective innovation via direct-from-factory pricing.

About WuJiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd.:
With over 20 years of experience serving the global market, Deshengxin is a leading source factory specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of cleanroom and equipment-end purification solutions. Leveraging a full-supply-chain production model for core components like fans and filters, Deshengxin provides high-quality, customizable, and cost-effective products including EFUs, FFUs, Air Showers, Clean Benches, and Pass Boxes for the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and high-tech industries.

Contact Information:
WuJiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd.
Contact: Nancy
Email: nancy@shdsx.com
Website: www.ffufan.com
Location: Suzhou, Jiangsu, China (Serving Global Markets)

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