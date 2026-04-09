Dr. Pete Cooper Expands Counseling and Psychoanalysis Services Across Mandeville, Louisiana

Mandeville, LA, 2026-04-09 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Pete Cooper, Ph.D., LPC-S, CLC, a licensed professional counselor and certified life coach, has announced the expansion of his counseling and psychoanalysis services in Mandeville, Louisiana, increasing access to personalized mental health care for individuals navigating life transitions, emotional challenges, and personal growth.

Operating from his private practice in Mandeville, Dr. Pete Cooper has been providing counseling services since 2000, offering a unique blend of traditional therapy, psychoanalysis, and coaching. His approach integrates mindfulness, Zen practice, and a deep focus on self-reflection, helping individuals gain clarity and direction in their lives.

Serving communities across Mandeville, Covington, Abita Springs, Hammond, Ponchatoula, and Metairie, Dr. Cooper provides both in-person and individualized sessions tailored to each client’s emotional and psychological needs. His practice is centered on creating a supportive environment where reflection becomes a pathway to transformation.

Dr. Cooper offers a comprehensive range of services, including individual counseling, life coaching, psychoanalysis, and professional speaking. Patients seeking specialized care can learn more through dedicated service pages:



Counseling services in Mandeville

Psychoanalysis services in Mandeville



With expertise in mood disorders, stress management, spirituality, and life transitions, Dr. Cooper focuses on helping individuals build resilience, improve emotional well-being, and develop a deeper understanding of themselves. His philosophy is reflected in his guiding message: “Where Reflection Becomes Direction.”

As a Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor (LPC-S) and Certified Life Coach (CLC), Dr. Cooper combines clinical knowledge with a holistic perspective, addressing both the psychological and personal growth aspects of mental health. His membership in organizations such as the American Counseling Association and the Louisiana Counseling Association further supports his commitment to maintaining high standards of care.

The expansion reflects a growing demand for personalized and integrative mental health services across Louisiana. By offering a combination of counseling, psychoanalysis, and coaching, Dr. Pete Cooper continues to provide individuals with tools to navigate life’s challenges and achieve meaningful personal growth.

About Dr. Pete Cooper

Dr. Pete Cooper Ph.D., LPC-S, CLC, LLC is a Mandeville-based counseling practice providing psychotherapy, psychoanalysis, and coaching services. Founded in 2000, the practice focuses on helping individuals improve emotional health, navigate life transitions, and achieve personal clarity through a mindful and reflective approach.

Media Contact

Dr. Pete Cooper Ph.D., LPC-S, CLC, LLC

📍 2000 N Causeway Blvd, 2nd Floor, Suite A, Mandeville, LA 70471

📞 Phone: (985) 777-3184

📧 Email: drpetecooper@counselingmail.com

🌐 Website: https://drpetecooper.com/