RudrasFoods Announces Launch of Direct Online Sales Platform for Traditional South Indian Chikki Across India

Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ — RudrasFoods, a traditional chikki manufacturer known for its authentic wood stove preparation methods, has officially announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer online sales platform, marking a major expansion from its long-standing B2B operations.

Founded four years ago, RudrasFoods has primarily served bulk and business clients, specializing in large-scale production of traditional chikki. With a strong foundation in delivering consistent quality to partners, the company is now taking its first step toward reaching individual customers across India.

This new initiative allows customers to order directly from the factory through the company’s newly developed website, making authentic, traditionally prepared chikki more accessible than ever before.

“Our intention has always been to keep traditional taste alive,” said a spokesperson from RudrasFoods. “We are proud to follow the wood stove method, which brings out the original South Indian flavor. Now, with our online platform, even individuals can experience that same authentic taste, no matter where they are in India.”

Unlike mass-produced alternatives, RudrasFoods focuses on preserving the heritage of chikki-making by maintaining traditional preparation techniques. The company emphasizes quality, authenticity, and a direct connection between production and consumers.

With this launch, customers can now place orders of any size—from a single pack to larger quantities—and receive products directly from the source.

This move represents the company’s first step toward a broader vision: bringing the traditional taste of South Indian chikki to customers not only across India but eventually around the world.

Customers interested in experiencing authentic, factory-direct chikki can visit the official website to explore and place orders.

About RudrasFoods

RudrasFoods is a Tenkasi-based traditional sweets manufacturer specializing in chikki made using wood stove techniques. With a strong focus on preserving authentic South Indian flavors, the company has built its reputation through B2B partnerships and is now expanding into direct consumer sales.

Contact Information

RudrasFoods

2/64(1), Keelakiramam, Melapavoor

Tenkasi – 627806, Tamil Nadu, India

Phone: +91 9900821960

Email: contact@rudrasfoods.in