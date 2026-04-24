Arbling Launches AI-Powered Virtual Try-On for Jewelry eCommerce

Toronto, Ontario, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Arbling today announced the launch of its AI-powered virtual try-on platform, designed to help jewelry brands improve the online shopping experience and increase conversion rates. The solution enables customers to visualize jewelry on themselves in real time, reducing uncertainty and making purchase decisions easier.

Online jewelry sales have long faced challenges due to the lack of physical interaction. Customers often hesitate to buy because they cannot try products before purchasing. Arbling addresses this gap by combining artificial intelligence and augmented reality to create an interactive and realistic product experience.

The platform allows users to try rings, earrings, and necklaces using their smartphone or desktop camera. With accurate 3D models and real-time tracking, customers can view products from different angles and see how they look in natural movement and lighting conditions.

“Jewelry is a highly visual and personal category, and traditional eCommerce experiences often fall short,” said a spokesperson from Arbling. “Our goal is to help brands offer a more confident and engaging shopping experience that leads to better outcomes for both businesses and customers.”

Arbling’s virtual try-on technology is designed to deliver measurable business impact. By improving product visualization, it helps increase user engagement, reduce cart abandonment, and lower return rates. Industry insights indicate that interactive experiences can significantly influence purchase decisions, especially in categories where appearance and fit matter.

The platform also supports seamless integration with existing eCommerce systems, allowing brands to implement virtual try-on without major technical changes. In addition to visualization, Arbling offers features such as 3D product rendering and personalized recommendations to enhance the overall shopping journey.

As digital commerce continues to evolve, technologies like AI and augmented reality are becoming essential for brands looking to stay competitive. Consumers increasingly expect more interactive and personalized experiences when shopping online, especially for high-value products like jewelry.

With this launch, Arbling aims to support jewelry businesses in adapting to these changing expectations by providing tools that improve both customer experience and business performance.

For more information, visit: https://saas.arbling.com

About Arbling

Arbling is an AI-powered platform that helps jewelry brands enhance their online presence through virtual try-on, 3D visualization, and personalized shopping experiences. The company focuses on improving customer engagement and increasing conversion rates by bridging the gap between physical and digital retail experiences.