CCM Cuts Fuel Costs Up to 10% for Motor Carriers with Modernized Chassis Fleet

Rockaway, NJ, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading manager of marine chassis pools in the U.S., today announced strategic initiatives aimed at reducing operational overhead for motor carriers and neutralizing the impact of rising fuel costs.

As the intermodal industry faces evolving freight patterns and inflationary pressures on essential materials like rubber, steel, and diesel fuel, CCM is leveraging its interoperable chassis pool model to drive greater efficiency. By utilizing chassis pools, motor carriers can significantly lower capital expenditure and operational costs compared to maintaining private fleets.

“CCM is dedicated to delivering cost-conscious, customer-focused solutions that provide unmatched value,” said Paul Nazzaro, CEO of CCM. “Our strategic focus on high-growth regions and equipment modernization ensures that our partners can maintain fluidity and profitability, even as fuel prices and market dynamics shift.”

Central to these savings is CCM’s extensive fleet modernization program for the South Atlantic Chassis Pool (SACP). Over the course of 18 months and considerable investment, key technical upgrades have been made specifically designed to improve efficiencies:

• Reliable Fleet: CCM’s current active chassis fleet is no more than approximately three years old.

• Radial Tires: These high-performance tires reduce rolling resistance, leading to an estimated 7–10% reduction in fuel consumption for truck operators.

• LED Lighting: Modern LED systems offer a 50,000-hour lifespan, reducing maintenance waste and power draw compared to traditional incandescent bulbs.

• ABS Brakes: Add safety and stability for drivers to maintain directional control during stops on low-traction surfaces and emergency situations.

• Hub-Piloted Wheels: With reduced tire wear and better alignment, chassis tires maintain their intended rolling resistance profile longer.

By combining the structural cost advantages of a single-provider utility pool with modern equipment that reduces fuel burn, CCM continues to position its partners for long-term success in a volatile global trade environment. As rising fuel costs continue to squeeze operational margins in the intermodal sector, key advantages of chassis pools include:

• Lowered Empty Mileage: Centralized pools allow motor carriers to pick up and drop off chassis at various, closer locations, minimizing the “deadhead” miles associated with finding and returning leased equipment at different locations – burning fuel, time and labor, often with zero revenue attached to it.

• Reduced Idle Time Costs: In a net lease, the chassis is paid for even when it is not in use. Pools allow operators to pay only for the time they use chassis, saving money during slow demand periods.

• Reduced Administrative and Maintenance Burden: CCM’s pools include maintenance and compliance services, eliminating costly repair bills often associated with older, net-leased equipment.

• Elimination of Storage Difficulties: By utilizing convenient chassis pools, motor carriers gain access to multiple local off-hire locations – meaning motor carriers skip the need to lease land or hunt for depot locations to store chassis.

• Improved Fuel Efficiency through Asset Quality: CCM’s modernized pool chassis, such as those operated by the South Atlantic Chassis Pool (SACP), offer newer, high-quality equipment that reduce fuel consumption over long hauls, compared to older equipment often found in, or returned from, net leases.

As CCM continues to invest in modernizing its fleet and scalable pool solutions, the company remains focused on delivering measurable cost savings and operational flexibility for motor carriers navigating an increasingly complex logistics landscape. By aligning innovation with customer needs, CCM reinforces its role as a trusted partner in the intermodal supply chain—helping carriers stay competitive, resilient, and prepared for future market shifts.