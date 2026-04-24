Emeritus India and IIM Lucknow Launch an Executive Programme in FinTech, Banking and Applied Risk Management for India’s BFSI Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — India’s banking and financial services sector is at an inflection point. The convergence of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, digital payments, and evolving regulatory frameworks is fundamentally reshaping how financial institutions operate — and how risk is governed within them. Emeritus India, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow — ranked 4th among all B-schools in India by the Financial Times — has launched a high-impact iim fintech course that equips India’s BFSI professionals with the expertise to lead through this transformation with confidence and clarity.

Now in its latest batch, this 10-month executive programme is specifically designed for mid to senior-level professionals across banking, financial services, and fintech — combining IIM Lucknow’s academic rigour with Emeritus’s globally proven online learning platform to deliver an experience that is as practical as it is prestigious.

A Programme Purpose-Built for India’s Evolving Financial Landscape

The pace of change across India’s BFSI sector demands professionals who can simultaneously understand digital innovation and manage the risks that accompany it. The iim fintech course from IIM Lucknow and Emeritus is structured precisely around this dual imperative — building expertise across financial technology applications, digital disruption strategy, regulatory compliance, and applied risk management frameworks in a single, connected curriculum.

Delivered entirely online through live Sunday sessions — 3 hours every week, purpose-timed for working professionals — the programme also includes a 2-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus that deepens the academic experience and qualifies participants for IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni status upon completion. The programme fee is INR 2,20,000 + GST, with flexible instalment options available to ease financial planning for working professionals.

Fintech Risk Management at the Heart of the Curriculum

As digital financial services expand across India, new categories of risk — technology risk, cybersecurity exposure, algorithmic credit risk, crypto-asset volatility, and RegTech compliance — are emerging alongside traditional banking risks. The programme places fintech risk management at its core, developing professionals who can apply modern risk governance frameworks across both legacy and digital financial environments with equal authority.

Participants build deep working knowledge across credit risk models and portfolio management, Basel I through IV regulatory frameworks, stress testing and Value-at-Risk methodologies, asset-liability management, and RAROC-based economic capital frameworks. The curriculum also covers derivatives as risk management instruments — interest rate futures, swaps, options, and hedging strategies — ensuring participants leave the programme with a complete and applied risk management toolkit.

Real-world case studies, business simulations, and a capstone project guided directly by IIM Lucknow faculty bridge the gap between theoretical frameworks and boardroom-ready decision-making.

Why This IIM Risk Management Course Stands Apart in India’s Executive Education Market

The credibility of an iim risk management course comes not just from the institution’s ranking but from the quality of faculty, the applied depth of curriculum, and the career recognition the credential delivers. IIM Lucknow’s programme on FinTech, Banking & Applied Risk Management delivers on all three counts — taught by IIM Lucknow’s senior faculty alongside international expert practitioners who bring global perspectives on digital banking strategy, fintech regulation, and risk governance.

The programme’s blockchain and distributed ledger technology modules go beyond theory — exploring live applications in InsureTech, WealthTech, digital payments, cryptocurrency markets, alternative investment platforms, and e-banking — ensuring participants understand exactly how these technologies are reshaping the risk landscape their organizations navigate daily.

Professionals who benefit most from this programme include:

Mid to senior-level BFSI managers seeking to lead risk governance in digital-first banking environments

Risk and compliance professionals overseeing fintech adoption, regulatory reporting, and Basel framework implementation

Business leaders in financial institutions working across risk, treasury, and compliance portfolios

IT and technology professionals implementing fintech and blockchain solutions who need financial risk context

Entrepreneurs and fintech founders building scalable, compliant financial products for India’s growing digital economy

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 10-month programme is structured across six progressive learning areas:

Risk management in banking and financial services — global and Indian BFSI overview, liquidity risk, interest rate risk, and capital adequacy Digital disruption, innovation, and transformation — FinTech foundations, ML and AI in credit scoring, design thinking, and future of finance Regulatory landscape and credit risk models — Basel I–IV frameworks, stress testing, Value-at-Risk, ICAAP, operational risk, and IBC case studies Applied risk management tools — derivatives across risk classes, interest rate and exotic options, Black-Scholes model, and hedging with futures Blockchain in risk management — distributed ledger technologies, InsureTech, WealthTech, crypto currencies, digital payments, and ICOs Capstone project — faculty-guided application of programme learnings to a real-world BFSI business case

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST