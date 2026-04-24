Canada Visitor Visa Demand Surges Among Indian Travelers in 2026, Says Rayna Tours

As of April 2026, the company’s internal statistics reports an increased demand for Canada visa inquiries.

Dubai, UAE, 2026-04-24 — /EPR Network/ — Rayna Tours and Travels recently reported an increase in demand for Canada visitor visa applications among Indian travelers. It reflects a rebound in preference for international travel, as well as a growing popularity for long-haul destinations. This latest observation from the company refers to Canada’s emergence as one of the most sought-after travel destinations, offering a blend of adventure travel, sightseeing, and family holiday options.

This surge demand is largely due to Canada’s versatile portfolio of offerings. The country is blessed with astonishing landscapes and multicultural destinations that ensure something for everyone. With one of North America’s largest Indian populations spread over Canada’s classic cities like Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, many Indian travelers now consider pairing adventure or leisure travel with family reunions.

Rayna Tours Canada visa services have seen a steady rise in visa inquiries, especially in the first quarter of 2026. This trend is attributed to travelers’ renewed preference for taking longer, more resourceful trips over conventional short-haul getaways, which are largely intended to strike off a travel wish list. The company’s expedited visa services are another major reason for this ever-increasing demand for Canada travel.

On this rise in demand for visa applications, the company’s spokesperson said, “We have experienced an incredible increase in Canada visa applications from Indian travelers. Canada is known for its diverse appeal, be it visiting family, taking in its unrivaled charm, or appreciating a new culture. With our comprehensive international visa services, our goal is to make the entire Canada visa application process stress-free for our customers.”

The company’s internal statistics also reveal that visitors now prefer to plan their leisure or family holidays by applying for visas in advance. This has contributed to a steady flow of applications through Rayna Tours visa services, which simplify the end-to-end visa process.

Rayna Tours’ experienced visa team assists with choosing an appropriate visa package, takes care of documentation, and submits a visa application, while making sure it complies with the latest Canada visa requirements. This has positioned the company as an instant go-to source for those considering apply Canada visa with Rayna Tours, especially first-time travelers to Canada.

To inquire or learn more about the company’s visa services, visit the official website, https://www.raynatours.com/visas.