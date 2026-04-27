Emeritus India and IIM Kozhikode Launch India’s First Chief Technology Officer Programme to Develop the Next Generation of Technology Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Chief Technology Officer has become one of the most strategically critical roles in any organization. In a world where AI, digital transformation, blockchain, cybersecurity, and data architecture are reshaping entire industries simultaneously, the CTO is no longer simply the most senior technical expert in the room — they are a business strategist, an innovation architect, a boardroom influencer, and a change leader all at once. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode — one of India’s top three management institutions — has designed a first-of-its-kind chief technology officer programme that develops exactly this caliber of technology leadership, at the highest institutional standard available in India today.

Launched in 2024 and already recognized across India’s technology leadership community, this 12-month programme combines IIM Kozhikode’s academic rigour with Kellogg Executive Education’s global perspective — making it the only CTO programme in India to offer this three-institution credential.

A Chief Technology Officer Programme Built Around Five Pillars of Modern Tech Leadership

Technology leadership in 2026 demands mastery across multiple dimensions simultaneously — strategy and architecture, digital transformation, innovation culture, operational excellence, and C-suite influence. The chief technology officer programme from IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus is structured precisely around these five pillars — ensuring participants develop the complete leadership profile that boards, CEOs, and investors expect from a world-class CTO.

Delivered through live online sessions led by IIM Kozhikode faculty, industry masterclasses, business simulations, and a capstone project, the programme balances deep strategic content with applied, real-world learning throughout its 12-month journey. A 3-day residential campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode towards the programme’s conclusion deepens the academic and peer experience — giving participants direct access to the faculty, infrastructure, and institutional environment of one of Asia’s most respected management schools.

The programme also includes two online certificate courses from Kellogg Executive Education — AI Applications for Growth and Leading Growth Strategy — each completed with a minimum grade of 80% earning a verified digital certificate from Kellogg. This Kellogg dimension gives participants a global academic credential that complements the IIM Kozhikode certification and IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status awarded upon programme completion.

AI Certificate Programs Integrated Directly Into the CTO Curriculum

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future consideration for technology leaders — it is the defining challenge and opportunity of the present. The ai certificate programs embedded within this CTO programme — including Kellogg’s AI Applications for Growth module — ensure that participants develop both the strategic intelligence and the governance capability to deploy AI responsibly and at scale across their organizations.

Participants explore disruptive technology strategies spanning AI, automation, IoT, blockchain, and cloud architecture — not as isolated tools but as interconnected levers of organizational transformation. The curriculum addresses the CTO’s responsibility to align technology investment with business strategy, translate complex technical capabilities into boardroom narratives, and build innovation cultures that consistently deliver competitive advantage.

The programme also addresses the evolving distinctions between CTO, CIO, and CDO roles — a critical leadership navigation challenge in organizations where these functions frequently overlap — giving participants clarity on how to position their leadership scope and influence within complex organizational structures.

The programme’s advanced AI and technology content is designed for:

Aspiring and current CTOs and CIOs with 10+ years of experience seeking to formalize their strategic leadership capabilities with a premier institutional credential

Senior technology managers and architects preparing for the transition from technical leadership to executive leadership

VPs and Directors of technology building the business acumen, innovation strategy, and C-suite communication skills their next career stage demands

Entrepreneurs and technology founders who need both the strategic frameworks and the institutional credibility to lead technology-driven organizations at scale

Senior executives in non-technology roles seeking to develop the technology leadership understanding needed to partner effectively with their CTO counterparts

IIM Kozhikode and Kellogg — A Dual-Institution Programme of Global Standing

IIM Kozhikode holds dual international accreditation from EQUIS and AMBA — placing it among fewer than 2% of business schools globally that meet both standards. For technology leaders building careers that extend beyond India’s borders, this accreditation ensures the programme credential carries international academic and professional recognition. Combined with Kellogg Executive Education — one of the world’s most respected business schools — the programme creates a credential portfolio that is genuinely distinctive in India’s technology leadership education market.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, has noted that the CTO role has evolved to become a key driver of business strategy and growth — and that the programme is specifically designed to bridge the gap between technical expertise and strategic leadership, equipping technology officers to lead with vision and agility in today’s digital world. This institutional vision is reflected throughout the curriculum — in its emphasis on boardroom influence, change management, digital operations excellence, and ESG compliance alongside the technical depth participants expect from an IIM-backed programme.

The programme carries a course fee of INR 6,55,000 + GST — an investment that delivers three institutional credentials, a campus immersion, and lifelong access to IIM Kozhikode’s executive alumni network.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 12-month CTO programme is structured across five strategic learning pillars:

Technology strategy and architecture — enterprise architecture, strategic technology planning, IT governance, and aligning technology investment with business objectives Digital transformation — leading transformation programmes, change management frameworks, legacy modernization, and digital-first organizational design Innovation culture — building innovation ecosystems, managing disruptive technology strategies, AI and automation adoption, and cross-functional collaboration Digital operations excellence — cybersecurity governance, IT asset management, ESG compliance, data strategy, and cloud operations C-suite leadership — boardroom communication, strategic decision-making, financial acumen for CTOs, and building high-performance technology teams Kellogg Executive Education modules — AI Applications for Growth and Leading Growth Strategy — delivered online with verified digital certificates upon completion

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST