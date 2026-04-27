Emeritus India and IIM Kozhikode Launch a Comprehensive Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Programme for India’s Next Generation of Data-Driven Leaders

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — A decade ago, decisions in the boardroom were driven by intuition and experience. Today, the organizations that consistently outperform their competitors are those whose leaders can interpret data, deploy machine learning models, and harness artificial intelligence to drive measurable business outcomes. Emeritus India, in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode — one of India’s top three management institutions — has designed a rigorous, industry-integrated artificial intelligence and data science programme that gives working professionals the technical depth and strategic fluency to lead in this data-first world.

Now integrated with dedicated Generative AI content and live doubt-clearing sessions, this 28-week fully online programme is built for professionals across every industry who want to move beyond surface-level AI awareness and develop hands-on, functional expertise across data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence — with no prior coding experience required.

An Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Programme Built for Business Impact

The most valuable data science professionals are not those who can build models in isolation — they are those who can connect technical outputs to business decisions, communicate insights to non-technical stakeholders, and implement AI solutions that deliver measurable ROI. This artificial intelligence and data science programme from IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus is built with this business-first philosophy at its core — every module anchored in real-world application, every tool introduced in the context of the business problem it solves.

Participants engage with pre-recorded video lectures from IIM Kozhikode faculty, 15 assignments, 5 quizzes, 10+ hours of dedicated Generative AI content, and 4 industry-backed capstone projects that provide hands-on experience across the programme’s most critical learning areas. The curriculum spans the complete data science and AI stack — from data cleaning, feature selection, and statistical analysis to regression, classification, ensemble methods, deep learning, natural language processing, and reinforcement learning — building expertise progressively across all 28 weeks.

Hands-on experience with 10+ industry tools ensures participants leave the programme with a working technical toolkit — not just conceptual familiarity — giving them the practical capability to implement data science and AI solutions from day one within their organizations.

A Machine Learning Course That Covers Every Dimension of Modern AI

Machine learning sits at the heart of virtually every AI application that is transforming Indian industry today — from credit scoring and fraud detection in BFSI to demand forecasting in e-commerce, predictive maintenance in manufacturing, and clinical decision support in healthcare. This machine learning course covers the full spectrum of ML approaches — supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and reinforcement learning — alongside advanced techniques including neural networks, deep learning architectures, long short-term memory networks, and Generative Pre-Trained Transformers.

The programme also dedicates significant curriculum attention to Natural Language Processing and Text Analytics — one of the most commercially significant and fastest-growing application areas in enterprise AI — covering conversational AI, recommender systems, and sentiment analysis in the context of real business use cases. Participants develop the ability to identify the right ML model for each business situation, implement it using Python and industry-standard libraries including Pandas, NumPy, Matplotlib, SciPy, Seaborn, and Plotly, and interpret its outputs in terms that drive organizational decision-making.

The programme’s Generative AI content — covering GenAI tools, applications, risks, and governance frameworks — ensures participants understand both how to use these technologies and how to manage the ethical, legal, and operational considerations they introduce.

This programme is designed for professionals such as:

Mid-level managers and business analysts seeking to add data science and AI capabilities to their strategic decision-making toolkit

IT and technology professionals looking to deepen their expertise from implementation into AI architecture and machine learning model development

Data scientists and analysts wanting to formalize their skills with a premier institutional credential from IIM Kozhikode

Digital transformation managers building the technical fluency to lead AI adoption across their organizations

Entrepreneurs and business founders who need applied data science and AI expertise to build competitive, data-driven products and platforms

Professionals from non-technical backgrounds in marketing, finance, operations, or HR who want to harness data for better business decisions — no prior coding experience required

IIM Kozhikode’s Academic Authority Across Every Module

IIM Kozhikode is accredited by both EQUIS and AMBA — placing it among fewer than 2% of business schools globally that hold dual international accreditation. This institutional standing ensures that the Professional Certificate in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from IIM Kozhikode carries direct recognition across India’s technology, consulting, and enterprise hiring ecosystem — not just as a skills credential but as a mark of academic excellence from a world-class management institution.

The programme fee is INR 1,50,000 + GST — making it one of the most accessible, institution-backed AI and data science credentials available from a premier Indian B-school. Participants who complete the programme earn IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status — providing access to the institute’s alumni network, executive education events, and the lifelong peer community that comes with being part of one of India’s most respected management institutions.

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

The 28-week programme progresses across six integrated learning areas:

Data science and AI foundations — overview of data science and AI, applications across industries, data-driven decision-making, ethical and legal considerations, and future trends Data preparation and analysis — data types, data sources, data cleaning, outlier identification, feature selection, hypothesis testing, and exploratory data analysis Machine learning fundamentals — regression, classification, ensemble methods, unsupervised learning and clustering, and time series analysis Artificial intelligence and deep learning — basics of AI, neural networks, deep learning architectures, LSTM networks, GPTs, and reinforcement learning Natural language processing and Generative AI — NLP fundamentals, text analytics, conversational AI, recommender systems, and 10+ hours of dedicated GenAI content Capstone projects — 4 industry-backed, hands-on projects applying programme learnings across real-world business scenarios

About Emeritus India

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide. Through collaborations with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China, Emeritus delivers short courses, professional certificates, degree programmes, and senior executive education that have transformed the careers of over 500,000 learners in 80 countries.

Contact Information

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/

Hours: Monday–Saturday, Open until 7:00 PM IST