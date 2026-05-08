Georgia’s Lanier Islands Resort to Launch Summer-Long A250 Celebration Memorial Day Weekend

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — With America’s 250th Birthday Celebration less than two months away, Georgia’s Lanier Islands Resort plans to get the party started a little early. Beginning Memorial Day Weekend – Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25 – the lakeside destination will lift the curtain on its newest pop-up bar inside its 23,000-square-foot indoor playground, Game Changer. Dubbed Uncle Sam’s Pop-up Bar, it will feature festive décor, lively entertainment, and an American-inspired menu of elevated comfort foods and specialty cocktails with a patriotic twist. Holiday weekend guests can also experience The Six – the newest addition to the resort’s offerings. As one of Georgia’s only night-lit, par-3 golf courses, tee times at The Six are expected to book quickly throughout the summer.

The resort really rolls out the red, white, and blue carpet for overnight guests throughout Memorial Day Weekend. During their stay, guests can enjoy a pair of pool parties at the flagship Legacy Lodge on Saturday and Sunday, featuring live music, a classic summertime cookout, and patriotic poolside drinks. The weekend-long holiday celebration will also feature an array of activities, including yoga on the Legacy lawn, water aerobics, afternoon tea, resort cart scavenger hunts, and much more. For a breathtaking lakeside finale to the ultimate kickoff to summer, overnight guests will enjoy free beach entry for the fireworks display over Lake Lanier on Sunday evening.

“We are incredibly excited for America’s 250th birthday,” said Lanier Islands Resort President Matthew Bowling. “Memorial Day Weekend is just the beginning. To honor this milestone, our team has worked hard to bring the spirit of summer to life all season long. We invite our guests to enjoy sun-drenched days, star-filled nights, and laughter-filled moments on our shores with family and friends, making memories that will last for generations.”

Bowling added that, based on the success of Clark’s Holiday Pop-up Bar at Game Changer during Magical Nights of Lights, the decision to introduce a patriotic, summer-inspired version of the concept was an easy one. He went on to share that the resort plans to bring back its Summer Concert Series later in the season. Kicking off Fourth of July weekend at the scenic Peachtree Pointe waterfront amphitheater, the series will feature an incredible lineup of bands, with proceeds benefiting the Georgia Mountain Food Bank.

Families planning an early Summer escape can reserve one of the resort’s newly refreshed LakeHouses for a minimum two-night stay through the Summer Family Getaway.* By booking this A250-inspired accommodations package, guests will receive a $250 resort credit to be used toward food and beverage, Game Changer games and activities, tee times at The Six, a massage at Tranquility Spa, and more. In addition to its Summer Family Getaway package, Lanier Islands Resort will feature a Fuel Your Summer package that offers Legacy Lodge guests a $35 fuel credit for each day of their stay, plus complimentary valet parking.

Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. For more information about the Georgia lakeside destination, its accommodations, its amenities, and its upcoming events, visit www.LanierIslands.com.

*Resort credit valid for experiences operated by Lanier Islands Resort only.