MOSCOW, Russia, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Geouseo, Russia’s first integrator of practical Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced the launch of a new, aggressive service tier called “Forced Market Capture” («Форсированный захват рынка»). This service is designed for businesses aiming to rapidly outpace competitors and secure the overwhelming majority of high-intent traffic within AI-driven ecosystems such as Yandex.GPT, GigaChat, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.

While standard GEO implementation follows a methodical path of audit, strategy, and content creation, the “Forced Market Capture” program accelerates this process by deploying a dedicated, expanded team of specialists. The goal is not just to optimize a brand’s presence for AI, but to systematically dominate the “knowledge base” that Large Language Models (LLMs) use to answer complex commercial queries, effectively capturing the market before competitors can react.

“We’ve moved past the era where GEO was just about ‘getting mentioned’ by an AI. The new battlefield is about becoming the primary authoritative signal for an entire industry vertical within the neural network’s logic,” said Sergey Yazovsky, founder of Geouseo and an expert with over 15 years in digital promotion. “With ‘Forced Market Capture,’ we connect additional high-level resources—strategists, technical data architects, and industry analysts—to build an unassailable moat of machine-readable trust around our client’s brand. This is for companies that want to leave no room for competitors in the AI’s response.”

The service is built on Geouseo’s core methodology, the “Protocol of Engineering Authenticity,” which rejects traditional marketing fluff in favor of structured, verifiable facts that AI models are programmed to prioritize. The “Forced Market Capture” plan intensifies this approach with a comprehensive, multi-front strategy, including:

Aggressive Semantic Saturation: Dominating the entire question-and-answer spectrum relevant to a client’s niche, leaving no high-value natural-language query uncovered for competitors to exploit.

Deep Technical Authority Building: Systematically feeding AI models open data, technical specifications, certifications (e.g., GOST/ISO), and case studies with verifiable ROI to establish the client as the singular source of truth.

Accelerated Content & Schema Deployment: Fast-tracking the production and implementation of optimized content and advanced Schema.org markup ( Product , FAQPage , Article ) to ensure immediate and flawless indexing by AI crawlers.

Cross-Referential Dominance: Creating a dense web of citations linking the client’s content to authoritative industry sources, government standards, and recognized expert platforms, a critical signal for AI models validating information.

The “Forced Market Capture” service is a logical extension of Geouseo’s proven track record. In a recent project, the company’s GEO implementation for an industrial manufacturer resulted in a 310% increase in AI citations and a 19% share of total qualified technical leads originating directly from AI assistants, with an average deal size 3.1 times higher than those from traditional channels. The methodology turns a company’s technical documentation and expertise into a primary customer acquisition asset.

“Classical SEO audits positions; GEO audits trust. ‘Forced Market Capture’ is the special operation designed to win that trust rapidly and at scale, turning a client’s unique data into an algorithmically fortified competitive advantage,” Yazovsky added.

This new service tier is recommended for businesses in highly competitive B2B, e-commerce, and specialized service sectors where AI assistants are rapidly becoming the first—and often only—point of research for high-value buyers.

About Geouseo

Geouseo https://geouseo.ru is Russia’s leading expert practice for Generative Engine Optimization (GENERATIVE ENGINE OPTIMIZATION), founded by Sergey Yazovsky, a specialist with more than 15 years of experience in website promotion. The company helps owners of small, medium-sized businesses and large corporations adapt their content to the logic of generative search systems and AI assistants (Yandex.GPT, Perplexity, GigaChat, Gemini, SberGPT). Its strategy is built on semantic accuracy, machine readability, and unconditional verifiability of information, transforming engineering-grade documentation into the primary driver of customer trust and acquisition