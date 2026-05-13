3rd World Summit and Expo on Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy (WSERNRE-2026) to be Held in Bern, Switzerland

Bern, Switzerland, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — The highly anticipated 3rd World Summit and Expo on Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy (WSERNRE-2026) is scheduled to take place from June 24–26, 2026, in Bern, Switzerland.

WSERNRE-2026 will bring together leading researchers, scientists, academicians, industry experts, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and energy professionals from around the world to discuss the latest innovations, challenges, and future directions in the field of renewable and non-renewable energy.

The summit aims to provide a global platform for knowledge exchange, scientific discussions, networking, and collaboration opportunities among experts working in sustainable energy technologies and conventional energy resources. The event will feature keynote presentations, plenary lectures, technical sessions, panel discussions, workshops, poster presentations, and exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technologies and research advancements.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics including:

Renewable Energy Technologies

Solar and Wind Energy

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

Bioenergy and Biomass

Energy Storage Systems

Nuclear and Conventional Energy

Smart Grids and Power Systems

Sustainability and Environmental Impact

Energy Policies and Future Energy Solutions

WSERNRE-2026 is expected to host distinguished speakers and delegates from universities, research institutions, energy industries, and government organizations across the globe. The summit will serve as an excellent opportunity for participants to build international collaborations and explore innovative solutions for global energy challenges.

The organizing committee warmly invites researchers, industry professionals, exhibitors, sponsors, and students to participate in this prestigious international event in Bern, Switzerland.

For registration, abstract submission, sponsorship, and exhibition opportunities, please visit:

About WSERNRE-2026

The World Summit and Expo on Renewable and Non-Renewable Energy (WSERNRE) is an international conference series dedicated to promoting scientific research, technological innovation, and sustainable development in the global energy sector.

For media inquiries and participation details:

Lucia Torres

Conference Secretary

WSERNRE-2026