Bansal Brothers Helps Foundries Optimize SG Iron Treatment with High Recovery FeSiMg

Delhi, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Bansal Brothers, a trusted name in the Indian ferro alloys industry, is helping foundries improve SG iron treatment processes with its high recovery Ferro Silicon Magnesium (FeSiMg) alloys. As foundries continue to face pressure to reduce production losses, improve nodularity, and maintain casting consistency, the company’s advanced FeSiM products are emerging as a reliable solution for modern ductile iron manufacturing.

The demand for high-quality SG iron castings has increased significantly across industries such as automotive, engineering, infrastructure, heavy machinery, and agricultural equipment. However, many foundries continue to struggle with magnesium fading, inconsistent spheroidization, and excessive alloy consumption during treatment processes. These issues not only affect casting quality but also increase operational costs and rejection rates.

To address these challenges, Bansal Brothers has focused on supplying solutions that deliver High Recovery For Ferro Silicon Magnesium applications in modern foundries. The company’s FeSiMg grades are designed to provide stable magnesium recovery, better metal treatment efficiency, and improved casting performance. Manufactured under strict quality control standards, these alloys help foundries achieve more consistent results in SG iron production.

According to industry experts, high recovery FeSiMg alloys play a critical role in maintaining the desired nodular graphite structure in ductile iron castings. Better magnesium recovery helps foundries achieve cleaner microstructures, improved mechanical properties, and reduced process variation. This becomes especially important for manufacturers supplying precision components where casting reliability is essential.

Bansal Brothers offers multiple FeSiMg grades, including Magnesium 6-8, FeSiMg 6-8, and FeSiMg 8-10, catering to the varying requirements of foundries across India and international markets. These products are widely appreciated for their controlled composition, low fading characteristics, and ability to support efficient SG iron treatment under demanding production conditions.

Company representatives stated that many foundries today are actively looking for solutions that can reduce metal treatment losses while improving overall productivity. By offering high-recovery Ferro Silicon Magnesium alloys, Bansal Brothers aims to help customers optimize alloy usage, minimize casting defects, and improve operational efficiency.

The company has also observed a growing shift toward performance-driven alloy selection in the foundry sector. Instead of focusing only on pricing, manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing product consistency, recovery performance, and long-term production stability. This trend has created greater demand for reliable FeSiMg suppliers capable of meeting strict metallurgical requirements.

Bansal Brothers continues to strengthen its presence as a dependable supplier for foundries seeking high-performance ferro alloys. With years of industry experience and a strong understanding of foundry challenges, the company remains committed to delivering products that support better casting quality and smoother production operations.

Industry professionals believe that improving SG iron treatment efficiency will remain a key priority for foundries in the coming years, especially as manufacturers aim to reduce waste, improve energy efficiency, and meet stricter quality standards. Reliable high recovery for ferro silicon magnesium applications is expected to play a major role in helping foundries achieve these goals.

By combining metallurgical expertise with customer-focused solutions, Bansal Brothers is helping foundries move toward more reliable and cost-effective SG iron production. The company’s continued focus on quality and performance has positioned it among the preferred Ferro Silicon Magnesium suppliers for modern foundry applications.

About Bansal Brothers

Bansal Brothers is one of India’s trusted manufacturers and suppliers of ferro alloys, serving foundries, steel plants, and industrial buyers across domestic and international markets. The company specializes in high-quality Ferro Silicon Magnesium (FeSiMg), Ferro Titanium, inoculants, and other alloy products designed to support efficient metal treatment and superior casting performance. Known for consistent quality, timely delivery, and customer-focused service, Bansal Brothers continues to help industries improve productivity and achieve reliable metallurgical results.

Mobile: +91 7610125164

Website: https://www.ferrosiliconmagnesium.com/