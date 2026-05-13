K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd. Introduces Gold Refining Plant Solutions for Precious Metal Processing Applications

Vapi, Gujarat, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd., an Indian manufacturer of industrial process systems and chemical engineering equipment, has introduced its gold refining plant solutions as part of its precious metals processing systems.

The gold refining plant systems are designed for the processing of gold-bearing materials such as jewellery scrap, industrial residues, and other secondary metal sources. These systems support controlled chemical refining processes used for separation and purification of precious metals.

The equipment is developed for industrial environments where consistent processing and recovery of gold are required. Depending on operational needs, the systems can be configured in different capacities and automation levels, including semi-automatic and fully automatic setups.

K-JHIL Scientific’s gold refining plant solutions are used in jewellery manufacturing units, refining facilities, and industrial processing applications where precious metal recovery is carried out as part of production operations. The systems are designed to support stable processing conditions and controlled output.

The company focuses on developing process equipment for chemical and metallurgical applications, providing engineered systems for refining, separation, and material recovery processes across industrial sectors.

More information is available at:

https://kjhil.com/precious-metals-refinery-system/

About K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based manufacturer of industrial process systems and chemical engineering equipment. The company provides engineered solutions for refining, separation, and processing applications across jewellery, chemical, and industrial sectors.

Media Contact

Media Relations

K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

Vapi, Gujarat, India

Email: info@kjhil.com

Website: https://kjhil.com