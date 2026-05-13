Future Electronics Honored with Dual Awards from Vishay in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with two distinguished awards from Vishay: the 2025 Golden Partner Award and the 2025 Best Distributor Award for Passive. The awards were presented at Future Electronics’ Singapore office on April 13, 2026.

These honors show Future Electronics’ unwavering dedication to excellence and its ability to foster strong, long-term relationships with key industry partners. Future Electronics continues to set the standard for collaboration and performance, consistently delivering value to both customers and suppliers across global markets.

The Golden Partner Award recognizes the strength and longevity of the partnership between Future Electronics and Vishay. Future Electronics has built a reputation for trust, reliability, and strategic alignment, reinforcing its position as a preferred partner within the electronics ecosystem.

The Best Distributor Award for Passive marks a particularly significant milestone for Future Electronics, as it is the first time the company has received this recognition in the passive components category in Asia. This achievement reflects Future Electronics’ diligence, dedication, and outstanding performance, as well as its meaningful contributions to the growth of Vishay’s passive product revenue.

Future Electronics’ success is driven by its talented teams and their commitment to delivering best-in-class service, technical expertise, and innovative solutions. By continuously investing in its people and partnerships, Future Electronics strengthens its leadership position and reinforces its reputation as an exceptional company to work with and for.

Future Electronics is proud to celebrate these achievements and remains dedicated to building on this momentum through continued collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

For more information about Future Electronics, visit:https://www.futureelectronics.com/

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award‑winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry‑leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end‑to‑end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real‑time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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