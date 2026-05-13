Future Electronics Honored with Dual Awards from Vishay in Singapore

Future Electronics Honored with Dual Awards from Vishay in Singapore

Posted on 2026-05-13 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Singapore, Singapore, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with two distinguished awards from Vishay: the 2025 Golden Partner Award and the 2025 Best Distributor Award for Passive. The awards were presented at Future Electronics’ Singapore office on April 13, 2026.

These honors show Future Electronics’ unwavering dedication to excellence and its ability to foster strong, long-term relationships with key industry partners. Future Electronics continues to set the standard for collaboration and performance, consistently delivering value to both customers and suppliers across global markets.

The Golden Partner Award recognizes the strength and longevity of the partnership between Future Electronics and Vishay. Future Electronics has built a reputation for trust, reliability, and strategic alignment, reinforcing its position as a preferred partner within the electronics ecosystem.

The Best Distributor Award for Passive marks a particularly significant milestone for Future Electronics, as it is the first time the company has received this recognition in the passive components category in Asia. This achievement reflects Future Electronics’ diligence, dedication, and outstanding performance, as well as its meaningful contributions to the growth of Vishay’s passive product revenue.

Future Electronics’ success is driven by its talented teams and their commitment to delivering best-in-class service, technical expertise, and innovative solutions. By continuously investing in its people and partnerships, Future Electronics strengthens its leadership position and reinforces its reputation as an exceptional company to work with and for.

Future Electronics is proud to celebrate these achievements and remains dedicated to building on this momentum through continued collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

For more information about Future Electronics, visit:https://www.futureelectronics.com/

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award‑winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry‑leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end‑to‑end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real‑time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more