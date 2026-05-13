Urea Market Trends in Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizers

The global urea market size was estimated at USD 73.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 97.13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the continuous rise in global food demand, which is increasing the need for higher agricultural productivity and efficient nutrient management practices.

With limited availability of arable land, farmers are increasingly relying on cost-effective nitrogen fertilizers such as urea to improve crop yields and maintain soil productivity. The affordability, high nitrogen content, and widespread availability of urea continue to support its strong adoption across global agricultural markets, ensuring stable long-term demand.

The market is also witnessing growing opportunities from the shift toward sustainable and enhanced-efficiency fertilizers, including coated and slow-release urea products that improve nutrient absorption while reducing environmental impact. In addition, rising industrialization and stricter emission regulations are driving demand for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), creating growth opportunities beyond traditional agricultural applications. Emerging economies across Africa and Southeast Asia are further contributing to market expansion through increasing investments in agriculture and infrastructure development.

Advancements in green ammonia production and low-carbon manufacturing technologies are opening new growth avenues for producers seeking to align with global decarbonization goals. As sustainability becomes a critical industry focus, manufacturers are increasingly investing in environmentally responsible production methods to improve long-term competitiveness and regulatory compliance.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the urea market with a 55.1% revenue share in 2025 due to strong agricultural activity, high fertilizer consumption, and large farming populations across countries such as China and India.

China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2026 to 2033 supported by rising food production requirements, fertilizer demand, and continued investments in agricultural modernization.

By form, the granular segment led with a 66.0% share in 2025 owing to its ease of storage, handling, transportation, and suitability for large-scale farming operations.

By application, the diesel exhaust fluid segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period driven by tightening emission regulations and increasing adoption of DEF in commercial vehicles.

By end use, agriculture accounted for the largest share of 75.1% in 2025 due to widespread dependence on urea fertilizers for improving crop productivity and meeting rising global food demand.

Key Urea Company Insights

Companies operating in the global urea market are strengthening their competitive position by expanding production capacities and securing long-term access to cost-effective feedstock, particularly natural gas. Many manufacturers are also investing in sustainable technologies such as low-carbon ammonia and enhanced-efficiency fertilizers to comply with evolving environmental regulations and changing customer preferences.

Strategic partnerships, regional expansion, and downstream integration remain key growth strategies for major players seeking to diversify revenue streams and maintain stable long-term demand.

Yara International ASA is one of the leading global players in the urea market, supported by integrated production operations and a strong international distribution network across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. The company focuses on premium fertilizer solutions, operational efficiency, and sustainable production technologies, including investments in low-carbon ammonia.

OCI Global is a major producer of nitrogen fertilizers with strategically located production facilities across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company benefits from access to cost-advantaged feedstock and continues to invest in blue and low-carbon ammonia projects to support long-term sustainability goals and strengthen market competitiveness.

Key Urea Companies

EMR Claight

Yara International ASA

Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative Limited

PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

Qatar Fertilizer Company

National Fertilizers Limited

EuroChem Group AG

Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Nutrien Inc.

Fazaz Global Concepts LLC

Takasugi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

IBI Scientific

OCI Global

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