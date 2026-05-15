Cosmetics Compounding Expands Personalized Skincare and Private-Label Manufacturing Services Across Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan, 2026-05-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cosmetics Compounding, a Pakistan-based skincare and haircare formulation company, today announced the continued expansion of its custom compounding, private-label manufacturing, and professional skincare solutions designed for consumers, clinics, dermatology professionals, and emerging beauty brands across the country.

Founded by pharmacist and formulation expert Dr. Zeeshan Rafique RPh, the company operates with a focus on science-backed skincare, GMP-compliant manufacturing, and customized cosmetic solutions tailored to individual skin and hair concerns.

The company’s expanding portfolio includes personalized skincare formulations, dermatologist-reviewed serums, chemical peels, mesotherapy solutions, haircare treatments, and private-label manufacturing services for clinics and entrepreneurs seeking regulatory-aligned cosmetic products.

“Our mission is to create skincare and haircare products that are effective, transparent, and professionally formulated,” said Dr. Zeeshan Rafique RPh, Founder and CEO of Cosmetics Compounding. “By combining pharmaceutical expertise with in-house manufacturing capabilities, we are helping consumers and businesses access high-quality cosmetic solutions without unnecessary complexity or inflated costs.”

Cosmetics Compounding provides customized compounding services that allow customers to submit their specific skin concerns, formulas, or prescriptions for expert review and formulation. The company states that each solution is developed under professional supervision to ensure safety, quality, and suitability.

In addition to consumer products, the company also supports dermatologists, aesthetic clinics, salons, and startup beauty brands through end-to-end private-label development and manufacturing services. These services include product formulation, consultation, compliance guidance, packaging support, and production.

The company’s growing product lineup currently includes targeted skincare serums, anti-acne formulations, sunscreen products, hair regrowth solutions, dandruff treatments, and professional-grade chemical peels.

As part of its educational initiatives, Cosmetics Compounding also maintains “The Library,” a content hub focused on ingredient science, skincare education, and evidence-based cosmetic guidance for consumers and professionals alike.

Operating from Islamabad, the company continues to strengthen its position within Pakistan’s evolving skincare and cosmeceutical market through professional oversight, customized solutions, and accessible skincare innovation.

About Cosmetics Compounding

Cosmetics Compounding is a Pakistan-based skincare and haircare company specializing in custom compounding, private-label cosmetic manufacturing, and science-backed formulations. The company offers professional skincare products, personalized cosmetic solutions, and manufacturing support for consumers, clinics, and beauty entrepreneurs nationwide.

Media Contact

Cosmetics Compounding

Email: info@cosmeticscompounding.com

Phone: +92 324 5252123

Website: www.cosmeticscompounding.com

Address: Office 5, 2nd Floor, Humayun Arcade, PWD, Islamabad, Pakistan