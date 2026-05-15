“Seen by AI, Found by Customers” gives purpose-driven brands a step-by-step system for earning citations in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini — now available on Amazon

Nashville, TN, 2026-05-15 — /EPR Network/ — Heather Holmes, Co-Founder and President of Publicity For Good (PFG), a public relations agency specializing in CPG, Health & Wellness, FinTech, and Impact Organizations, has published Seen by AI, Found by Customers: The Purpose-Driven Brand’s Guide to Dominating the New Era of PR. The book is available now on Amazon and provides brand owners, founders, and communications professionals with a documented system for achieving measurable visibility in AI-generated search results through earned media.

The book arrives as the search landscape shifts fundamentally. Google search volume is down 25% year-over-year. AI-powered search — across platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google Gemini, and Claude — has grown 300% in the same period. ChatGPT now includes a direct purchase function, compressing the traditional customer journey from research, comparison, and decision into a single AI interaction. For brands not cited in AI responses, the opportunity to intercept a buyer at the moment of purchase intent no longer exists.

89–95% of AI citations come from earned media — not paid advertising.

Seen by AI, Found by Customers addresses this gap directly. The book documents the specific earned media tactics that cause large language models to cite a brand in response to category queries — and gives readers a 90-day implementation blueprint based on the same methods PFG uses with its own client portfolio.

“This book is not about gaming an algorithm. It is about understanding what AI models trust and building a body of earned media that earns that trust. The brands that figure this out in the next 12 months will own their category in AI search for years. The ones that wait will be spending twice as much to catch up.”

— Heather Holmes, Co-Founder and President, Publicity For Good

What the Book Covers

Holmes draws on 13 years of public relations practice, 700 personal media placements, and 12,000+ client placements across PFG’s portfolio to structure the book as an operational guide rather than a conceptual overview. Each chapter concludes with a checklist and a set of measurable milestones tied to AI visibility outcomes.

Key subjects covered in the book include:

Why 89–95% of AI citations originate from earned media, and what that means for how brands allocate PR budgets

How large language models evaluate source credibility and what publication types carry the highest citation weight

The 90-day framework PFG uses to take clients from zero AI visibility to 15 or more citations across the four major AI platforms

How to build a consistent entity definition — the “fact layer” — that teaches AI models what a brand is and who it serves

The role of structured content, FAQ architecture, and newswire distribution in LLM indexing

How to measure AI visibility using a replicable monthly audit process, including share-of-voice tracking against competitors

Why the traditional SEO playbook is no longer sufficient and what generative engine optimization (GEO) replaces it with

“We started tracking AI citations for our clients in 2023 before most PR agencies had named the problem. The results we documented — 240% traffic increases, 3x qualified leads, clients cited by name in ChatGPT when their competitors weren’t — those outcomes are what this book teaches.”

— Heather Holmes, Co-Founder and President, Publicity For Good

About the Author

Heather Holmes is the Co-Founder and President of Publicity For Good, a public relations agency founded in 2016 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. She oversees day-to-day agency operations and client strategy across PFG’s 400+ client portfolio spanning seven countries. Holmes has personally earned more than 700 media placements and has led campaigns producing more than 12,000 client placements across outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc., Bloomberg, Fast Company, and major trade publications in CPG, FinTech, health, and nonprofit sectors.

Prior to co-founding PFG, Holmes spent over a decade developing earned media programs for consumer and purpose-driven brands. She oversees the agency’s Signal Raptor platform, which measures brand visibility across AI-generated responses on ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini, and has been one of the earliest practitioners to develop a systematic methodology for what the industry now terms generative engine optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO).

Seen by AI, Found by Customers: The Purpose-Driven Brand’s Guide to Dominating the New Era of PR is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Seen by AI, Found by Customers about?

Seen by AI, Found by Customers: The Purpose-Driven Brand’s Guide to Dominating the New Era of PR is a PR strategy book by Heather Holmes, Co-Founder and President of Publicity For Good. The book provides a step-by-step system for earning citations in AI-generated search responses on platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini. It is written for brand owners, founders, marketing directors, and communications professionals who want to understand and implement what the industry calls generative engine optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO).

Who wrote Seen by AI, Found by Customers?

The book was written by Heather Holmes, Co-Founder and President of Publicity For Good, a public relations agency based in Nashville, Tennessee. Holmes has 13+ years of PR experience, 700+ personal media placements, and has led campaigns producing more than 12,000 client placements. She is one of the practitioners credited with developing an early systematic approach to LLM visibility through earned media.

Where can I buy Seen by AI, Found by Customers?

Seen by AI, Found by Customers is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions.

What is generative engine optimization (GEO)?

Generative engine optimization (GEO) refers to the practice of structuring earned media and content so that large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini cite a brand in relevant AI-generated responses. Unlike traditional SEO, which focuses on search engine rankings, GEO focuses on whether a brand is named when an AI model answers category, comparison, or recommendation queries. Seen by AI, Found by Customers is one of the first books to document a practical GEO methodology built entirely on earned media.

What results does the book’s system produce?

The book documents outcomes from PFG’s client portfolio, including brands moving from zero AI citations to 15 or more citations across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini within 90 days. Measured outcomes include traffic increases of 240%+ and a 3x increase in qualified leads attributed to AI visibility campaigns. The book provides the specific tactics behind those results, structured as a replicable 90-day implementation plan.

Why is AI search visibility important for brands in 2026?

AI search has grown 300% year-over-year while Google search volume has declined 25% in the same period. ChatGPT, Perplexity, and similar platforms now answer product and purchase questions directly, with a buy function on some platforms that allows customers to complete a purchase from within the AI response. Research cited in the book indicates that 89–95% of AI citations come from earned media — not paid advertising — making PR the primary lever available to brands seeking AI visibility.

What is Publicity For Good?

Publicity For Good (PFG) is a public relations agency founded in 2016 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. The agency specializes in earned media for brands in CPG, Health & Wellness, FinTech, and Impact Organizations. PFG operates a team of 60+ professionals across seven countries and has managed campaigns for more than 400 clients. The agency’s proprietary platform, Signal Raptor, measures brand visibility in AI-generated responses across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini.

ABOUT HEATHER HOLMES

Heather Holmes is the Co-Founder and President of Publicity For Good (PFG), a public relations agency founded in 2016 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. She has 13+ years of PR experience, 700+ personal media placements, and has led campaigns producing more than 12,000 client placements across Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc., Bloomberg, Fast Company, and major trade publications. Holmes is the author of Seen by AI, Found by Customers: The Purpose-Driven Brand’s Guide to Dominating the New Era of PR, available on Amazon.

ABOUT PUBLICITY FOR GOOD

Publicity For Good (PFG) is a public relations agency founded in 2016 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. The agency specializes in earned media programs for brands in CPG, Health & Wellness, FinTech, and Impact Organizations. PFG operates a team of 60+ professionals across seven countries and has managed public relations campaigns for more than 400 clients. The agency’s proprietary platform, Signal Raptor, measures brand visibility across AI-generated responses on ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini. PFG is affiliated with Blaze PR, 10XPR, and Fourth Pillar Media. For more information, visit publicityforgood.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Publicity For Good

media@publicityforgood.com

publicityforgood.com





