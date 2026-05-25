DV Analytics Sets New Standards as the Best Data Analytics Institute in Bangalore in 2026

With the rising demand for skilled data professionals across industries, DV Analytics is rapidly gaining recognition as the Best Data Analytics Institute in Bangalore, empowering aspiring analysts and working professionals with industry-ready skills, practical exposure, and career-focused training programs.

Posted on 2026-05-25 by in Education // 0 Comments

Bangalore, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — As organizations continue to adopt data-driven strategies, the need for highly trained data analysts has reached unprecedented levels. DV Analytics has positioned itself at the forefront of this transformation by offering comprehensive, hands-on training programs designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world business applications.

Founded with a mission to create future-ready analytics professionals, DV Analytics combines expert mentorship, advanced curriculum design, and live project exposure to help students build successful careers in analytics, business intelligence, and data science domains.

DV Analytics offers specialized training programs covering key technologies and analytical concepts including:

  • Data Analytics Fundamentals
  • Advanced Excel
  • SQL for Data Analysis
  • Power BI & Tableau
  • Python for Analytics
  • Statistics & Data Visualization
  • Machine Learning Basics
  • Real-Time Projects & Case Studies

The institute emphasizes practical learning through capstone projects, live datasets, and interactive sessions conducted by experienced industry professionals.

Several factors contribute to DV Analytics being recognized as the Best Data Analytics Institute in Bangalore:

  • Industry-aligned curriculum updated for 2026 market trends
  • Experienced trainers with real corporate expertise
  • Hands-on practical sessions and live projects
  • Flexible classroom and online training options
  • Dedicated placement assistance and interview preparation
  • Affordable course structure with high ROI
  • Strong focus on career transformation and skill development

Students from engineering, commerce, IT, management, and non-technical backgrounds are increasingly choosing DV Analytics to upskill and transition into high-growth analytics careers.

DV Analytics also offers dedicated placement support services including resume building, mock interviews, portfolio development, and job referrals. The institute’s career-oriented approach has helped many learners secure opportunities in leading IT companies, startups, consulting firms, and multinational corporations.

With Bangalore continuing to be India’s technology and innovation hub, DV Analytics aims to become a leading destination for analytics education and professional upskilling.

About DV Analytics

DV Analytics is a leading educational training institution in India, specializing in delivering high-impact data science and analytics programs. Committed to a student-centric approach, DV Analytics provides comprehensive training, invaluable industry mentorship and robust placement assistance among others, empowering graduates to excel in the data-driven era.

 

Media Contact

#52, 2nd Floor:

Malleshpalya Maruthinagar Bengaluru, Bangalore, 560075

Phone No: +91-9019030033, +91-8095881188

Email: info@dvanalyticsmds.com

Website: https://dvanalyticsmds.com/

 

 

 

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