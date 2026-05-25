DV Analytics Sets New Standards as the Best Data Analytics Institute in Bangalore in 2026

Bangalore, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — As organizations continue to adopt data-driven strategies, the need for highly trained data analysts has reached unprecedented levels. DV Analytics has positioned itself at the forefront of this transformation by offering comprehensive, hands-on training programs designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world business applications.

Founded with a mission to create future-ready analytics professionals, DV Analytics combines expert mentorship, advanced curriculum design, and live project exposure to help students build successful careers in analytics, business intelligence, and data science domains.

DV Analytics offers specialized training programs covering key technologies and analytical concepts including:

Data Analytics Fundamentals

Advanced Excel

SQL for Data Analysis

Power BI & Tableau

Python for Analytics

Statistics & Data Visualization

Machine Learning Basics

Real-Time Projects & Case Studies

The institute emphasizes practical learning through capstone projects, live datasets, and interactive sessions conducted by experienced industry professionals.

Several factors contribute to DV Analytics being recognized as the Best Data Analytics Institute in Bangalore:

Industry-aligned curriculum updated for 2026 market trends

Experienced trainers with real corporate expertise

Hands-on practical sessions and live projects

Flexible classroom and online training options

Dedicated placement assistance and interview preparation

Affordable course structure with high ROI

Strong focus on career transformation and skill development

Students from engineering, commerce, IT, management, and non-technical backgrounds are increasingly choosing DV Analytics to upskill and transition into high-growth analytics careers.

DV Analytics also offers dedicated placement support services including resume building, mock interviews, portfolio development, and job referrals. The institute’s career-oriented approach has helped many learners secure opportunities in leading IT companies, startups, consulting firms, and multinational corporations.

With Bangalore continuing to be India’s technology and innovation hub, DV Analytics aims to become a leading destination for analytics education and professional upskilling.

About DV Analytics

DV Analytics is a leading educational training institution in India, specializing in delivering high-impact data science and analytics programs. Committed to a student-centric approach, DV Analytics provides comprehensive training, invaluable industry mentorship and robust placement assistance among others, empowering graduates to excel in the data-driven era.

Media Contact

#52, 2nd Floor:

Malleshpalya Maruthinagar Bengaluru, Bangalore, 560075

Phone No: +91-9019030033, +91-8095881188

Email: info@dvanalyticsmds.com

Website: https://dvanalyticsmds.com/