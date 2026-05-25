Why Is Fillogy® Dominating the Industrial Filling Machine Space?

A growing number of small and medium-sized manufacturers are rethinking how they approach liquid filling operations. Instead of investing in oversized, complex automation systems, many businesses are choosing flexible, precision-focused solutions that deliver efficiency without unnecessary infrastructure requirements. At the center of this shift is Fillogy®, developed by Filling Evolution GmbH.

Dresden, Germany, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — As production requirements continue to evolve, businesses are looking for filling equipment that delivers precision, reliability, and easy operation without the complexity of large industrial automation systems.

Developed by Filling Evolution GmbH, Fillogy® offers semi-automatic solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized manufacturers. The company provides systems suitable for both cosmetic filling machine applications and industrial filling machine operations, supporting a variety of liquid viscosities through modular component configurations.

Unlike piston fillers or vacuum fillers, Fillogy® systems do not use piston technology, pressure controls, or compressed air systems. Different viscosities can instead be handled through interchangeable and expandable components, providing businesses with greater flexibility and simplified maintenance.

The machines are optimized for precise single-container filling and are intentionally designed without unnecessary automation features. Fillogy® systems do not include conveyor belts, automatic container positioning, integrated capping or sealing stations, visual inspection systems, or multi-head filling configurations.

Another major advantage is operational simplicity. Fillogy® machines operate using a standard household power connection and do not require high-voltage industrial power or compressed air infrastructure. This makes installation easier and reduces operational costs for growing businesses.

The systems are particularly suited for small to medium production batches, offering controlled and accurate filling performance. As production demand increases, businesses can scale efficiently by adding additional units or expanding workstations. However, Fillogy® systems are not intended for every application. The machines are not suitable for filling powders, granules, or carbonated products, and they are not designed for simultaneous filling of multiple containers.

“Our goal is to provide flexible and reliable filling solutions that help manufacturers simplify production while maintaining precision and control,” said a spokesperson for the company.

About Company:

Filling Evolution GmbH is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative filling automation machines, catering to a wide range of industries worldwide. Automate your filling process in no time with Fillogy® system.

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Contact Information:

Address: Leipziger Strasse 33, 01097 Dresden Germany

Contact Number: +49 351 89669100

Website: https://fillogy.com/