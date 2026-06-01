Goodfirms Study Finds Mobile App Project Invoices Often Surpass Initial Quotes by 25–35%

LAS VEGAS, NV, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Goodfirms’ survey of 267 mobile app development companies finds the average project invoice lands 25–35% above the opening quote, and founders consistently say they never saw it coming. It also exposes a persistent and costly blind spot: the gap is widest in post-launch maintenance and compliance, two cost categories that rarely appear in opening proposals.

The research: How Much Does It Cost to Develop an App in 2026? is based on insights gathered from 267 mobile app development companies across North America, Europe, and Asia, offering one of the most geographically diverse cost benchmarks the industry has seen.

The Real Number Businesses Aren’t Quoting

According to Goodfirms’ research, total app development costs in 2026 range from $15,000 for a basic app to $500,000+ for an AI-powered enterprise platform.

Compliance requirements and post-launch maintenance account for a significant share of the 25–35% budget overrun expenses that often emerge only after the original estimate has been approved.

The research also found that moving from a mid-level application to an advanced platform can increase development costs by 2x–3x, largely driven by:

AI feature integration,

real-time infrastructure requirements,

and multi-role workflow complexity.

Geography Is the Most Underused Cost Lever

The study found that geography influences development pricing more heavily than seniority in many cases.

A senior developer in India typically charges between $25–$45 per hour, while developers with comparable seniority in the United States charge approximately $120–$200 per hour.

On a $150,000 project, businesses sourcing development talent from India or Eastern Europe can potentially reduce costs by $60,000–$90,000 compared to working with a U.S.-based agency at a similar level of experience.

Scope Definition Before Development Cuts App Costs by 30–40%, Goodfirms Finds

Goodfirms’ findings point to a clear best practice that most teams adopt too late: defining scope before writing a single line of code. Teams that enter development with well-documented requirements and an MVP-first strategy consistently cut costs by 30–40% and reach the market faster than those who build full-featured products from day one.

Our fleet tracker went 50% over budget because the scope was not clear before the build began. -Seun Osho (CEO and Founder of Unyield).

About Goodfirms

Goodfirms is a Las Vegas-based B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform with 80,000+ verified reviews and 140,000+ listed companies and software products. Its primary research helps businesses make confident, data-backed decisions across technology and services procurement.

The full report is available at: How Much Does It Cost to Develop an App in 2026?

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