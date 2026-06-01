Georgia’s Lanier Islands Resort Tunes Up for Lakeside Concerts for a Cause This Summer

Buford, Georgia, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Lanier Islands Resort announced today the lineup for its Summer Concert Series, now presented as Concerts for a Cause. Proceeds from all three concerts will benefit Georgia Mountain Food Bank and Lake Lanier Association. Kicking off Fourth of July Weekend and running through Labor Day Weekend, each open-air concert will take place at the picturesque Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater, offering stellar views of Lake Lanier and incredible acoustics. Tickets are just $15 per person for a music-filled summer evening.

“We’re excited to bring some great bands to our shores this summer while supporting two organizations that mean a great deal to Lanier Islands,” said Matthew Bowling, President of Lanier Islands Resort. “The Georgia Mountain Food Bank serves five counties throughout North Georgia and – in 2025 alone – provided 8.8 million meals to 88,000 people suffering from food insecurity. Where we traditionally held a food drive, we believe a direct donation would be even more impactful this year, as the Food Bank continues its focus on providing nutritious options to our community members in need. We’re also very proud to support the Lake Lanier Association during its 60th anniversary. Their work to keep Lake Lanier clean, full, and safe is critical to the future of our region, and we are committed to supporting their efforts.”

The dates and lineup for the 2026 Concerts for a Cause at Lanier Islands Resort include:

Gates open at 6 p.m., and each show starts at 7:30 p.m. Each ticket holder will receive complimentary gate entry to experience the resort, as well as $10 off orders of $50 or more at the Game Changer restaurant on the day of the concert for a pre- or post-show celebration. To purchase tickets, prospective concertgoers can visit https://www.lanierislands.com/special-events/concerts-for-a-cause/.

Guests who wish to turn their concert outing into an overnight stay can make reservations online at www.LanierIslands.com or by calling (770) 945-8787. During their stay at the resort, guests may opt to book a tee time at the newly debuted The Six night-lit par-3 course, play the day away inside the climate-controlled Game Changer, cruise the Islands in their own resort cart, score a pre-concert massage at Tranquility Spa, or visit the beach and Fins Up Water Park inside Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.

Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. For more information about the Georgia lakeside destination, its accommodations, its amenities, and its upcoming events, visit www.LanierIslands.com. To stay up to date on the latest news, guests can follow the resort on Facebook @lanierislands, Instagram @lanierislands, TikTok @lanier_islands, and LinkedIn @Lake-Lanier-Islands-Resort.