Future Electronics Features Infineon CoolGaN™ Transistors & GaN-Based Solutions for Humanoid Robotics

Montreal, Canada, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is highlighting Infineon Technologies AG CoolGaN™ transistors and GaN-based solutions engineered to support the growing demands of humanoid robotics and advanced automation systems.

Humanoid robots are rapidly transforming industries ranging from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare and service applications. These highly sophisticated systems require precise, reliable, and energy-efficient power management to support complex motion control and real-time responsiveness. With more than 70 joints and hundreds of power switches in a single humanoid robot, selecting the right semiconductor technologies is critical to achieving optimal system performance.

Infineon’s portfolio enables the key functional blocks required in humanoid robots through a broad range of advanced solutions, including CoolGaN™ technologies, Power MOSFETs, microcontrollers, sensors, memory, connectivity devices, and gate drivers. Together, these technologies help engineers design robotic systems that are compact, intelligent, efficient, and highly responsive.

Infineon CoolGaN™ transistors and advanced Power MOSFETs deliver significant system-level advantages for humanoid robots, cobots, and other robotics applications. Their high switching efficiency helps reduce power losses, enabling smaller passive components and more compact thermal management designs. Reduced switching and conduction losses also minimize heat generation, supporting higher power density and cooler operation in touch-sensitive applications.

In addition, the high-speed switching capabilities of CoolGaN™ technology enable fast motor response and highly accurate motion control, both essential for smooth and precise robotic movement. Optimized switching performance further improves overall system efficiency and extends battery life in mobile and autonomous robotic platforms.

By combining high efficiency, compact design, and intelligent control capabilities, Infineon technologies are helping redefine the next generation of humanoid robotics and battery-powered motor systems.

To learn more about Infineon CoolGaN™ transistors and robotics solutions available from Future Electronics, visit the dedicated page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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