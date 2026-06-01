New Media Film Festival® Announces 2026 Music Nominees, Highlighting Global Innovation in Music Driven Visual Storytelling

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — The New Media Film Festival® has announced its 2026 Music Nominees, featuring a diverse group of international creators whose work reflects the evolving role of music in contemporary visual media. The selections span multiple genres and artistic approaches, underscoring the festival’s focus on emerging formats and boundary‑pushing storytelling. Full details are available on www.newmediafilmfestival.com.

The 2026 slate includes world premieres, U.S. premieres, and projects from established musicians, Broadway performers, and multidisciplinary artists. Each nominee demonstrates how music continues to influence narrative structure, emotional tone, and creative experimentation across global platforms.

2026 Music Nominees

David Byrne — What Is The Reason For It? (USA) A visually reflective piece from the Talking Heads founder, blending spoken word, rhythm, and conceptual imagery. (U.S. Premiere)

Pendulum × WARGASM — Cannibal (Dir. Christopher Wade) (UK) A high‑energy collaboration pairing electronic rock and alt‑metal influences, presented through fast‑cut, stylized visual direction. (Los Angeles Premiere)

Ava Della Pietra — Single for Life (USA) A pop‑focused narrative exploring independence and self‑definition through performance‑driven visuals.

Ava Della Pietra — 2 Can Play (USA) A jazz‑infused piece emphasizing collaboration, improvisation, and musical dialogue.

Ava Della Pietra — Moon Over Capri (USA) A dream‑pop visual work combining atmospheric production with cinematic, travel‑inspired imagery.

Ava Della Pietra — Marionette (USA) A conceptual project examining themes of identity and autonomy through symbolic choreography and stylized visuals.

Lori Moilov — Reach the Sky (USA) An uplifting, globally influenced work centered on ambition and resilience. (World Premiere)

Buddy Busser — Last of Us (USA) A cinematic, sound‑driven narrative shaped by atmospheric composition and visual pacing. (World Premiere)

Jazzie Young — Mr. Casual (USA) A retro‑inspired musical comedy featuring character‑driven storytelling and playful performance. (World Premiere)

Nominee and schedule info at www.newmediafilmfestival.com

Music Award Presentation

The awards for Best Music Video and Best Song will be presented by David Ari Leon, an EMMY®‑nominated music supervisor whose career includes work with major entertainment brands, scientific organizations, and leading creative companies.

About the New Media Film Festival®

Founded in 2009, the New Media Film Festival® is an annual Los Angeles–based event dedicated to “Honoring stories worth telling®.” The festival celebrates creators across more than 28 categories, including narrative, documentary, animation, music‑driven visuals, experimental media, immersive formats, and technology‑forward storytelling.

The festival’s jury has included professionals from leading creative industries and award‑granting organizations, with representation from Marvel, HBO, BMI, the Grammys, the Emmys, PBS, BBC, and more internationally recognized arts institutions. Past honorees include Jeff Bridges, Ray Bradbury, and Roger Corman, reflecting the festival’s commitment to spotlighting both emerging voices and legendary contributors to the arts.

Press Contact: Margarite Mann info (@) newmediafilmfestival.com Additional press information is available on the festival’s contact page.

New Media Film Festival® Los Angeles, California Explore the New Media Film Festival website for full festival details.