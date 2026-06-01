AAEON to Showcase In-Vehicle Excellence at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026

At booth 1044, AAEON will present a number of platforms particularly suited to the smart transportation sector, the most notable of which being the BOXER-8658AI, an E-Mark certified Fanless PoE Embedded AI System powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX. Alongside this, the BOXER-8646AI, which boasts 12 PoE LAN ports with up to 200 TOPS of AI performance from the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, will also be shown as a key platform for smart parking and AI-driven ANPR systems.

From its In-vehicle Embedded Box PC lineup, AAEON showcase the VPC-5640S, an E-Mark certified system with integrated GPS, NEO-M9V and G-Sensor support. In addition to these pertinent features, the system also boasts quad PoE LAN ports and a 9V to 36V DC power input range with both circuit protection and ignition delay on/off.

From its single-board and development kit lineup, AAEON will showcase products across form factors, all with proven track records of in-vehicle and intelligent transportation use. These include the Intel Core Ultra processor-powered GENE-MTH6, UP Xtreme ARL and UP Xtreme i14, the latter of which is due to feature in a live AI-driven heart rate monitoring application demonstration. Upcoming embedded boards, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, will also be on show, including the MIX-PTLWV1, which represents the company’s first Mini-ITX industrial motherboard featuring the platform.

AAEON will also present two video demonstrations in collaboration with Intel. The first will illustrate how smart intersection technology combined with Vision Language Models (VLMs) on AAEON hardware featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors can enable advanced traffic event monitoring. The second will focus on the impact that agentic AI can have on advanced route planning within broader smart city infrastructure.

For more information on the wide variety of conference sessions, exhibitors, tech tours, and demonstrations taking place at ITS America Conference & Expo, please visit the official website.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.

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