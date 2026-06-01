LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Sugar Processing Plant in Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — A major sugar processing plant in Brazil has completed the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting in its milling, storage, and packaging operations.

Sugar processing facilities can generate combustible dust during handling and refining processes. To reduce risk and improve productivity, the company replaced conventional fixtures with explosion-proof LED luminaires.

The new lighting system offers improved brightness, lower energy use, and better durability in dusty industrial conditions.

“The results have been very positive,” said Fernando Lima, production supervisor. “We now have better lighting conditions and lower maintenance needs across the plant.”

The project demonstrates expanding use of hazardous-area LED lighting beyond traditional oil and gas applications. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights