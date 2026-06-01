TN Design & Build brings fully integrated architectural design and build service to Weybridge’s most coveted addresses

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — TN Design & Build, a premium building services company specialising in extensions, renovations, and full house builds, is proud to be delivering its fully integrated architectural design and build service to homeowners across some of Weybridge’s most prestigious residential streets. With appetite for ambitious, design-led home projects continuing to grow in one of Surrey’s most desirable locations, TN Design & Build is providing a service that unites architectural creativity and construction expertise within a single, accountable team.

The company is currently working with homeowners across a number of Weybridge’s finest addresses, including East Road, West Road, Cavendish Road, Portmore Park Road, St George’s Hill Road, Seven Hills Road, Old Avenue, and Gower Road. These are homes where the quality of design, the standard of materials, and the calibre of construction are all held to the very highest level — and where the team delivering the project must be capable of meeting that standard at every stage.

A service built for Weybridge’s distinctive properties

Weybridge occupies a unique position in the Surrey landscape. From the renowned St George’s Hill estate to the leafy avenues of Portmore Park Road, Old Avenue, and the surrounding streets, the area is home to some of the most individual and architecturally significant residential properties in the county. Homes along Seven Hills Road, Cavendish Road, Gower Road, East Road, and West Road reflect the same tradition of quality — properties where considered design and meticulous construction are not aspirations but expectations.

It is precisely this environment that makes TN Design & Build’s integrated model so well suited to Weybridge. By bringing architectural design and construction together within one team, the company ensures that every creative decision is informed by genuine build knowledge, and that every build is guided by a clear, coherent design vision. The result is a project experience that is smoother, more reliable, and more likely to produce an outcome that genuinely reflects the homeowner’s original ambitions.

What the integrated design and build service offers Weybridge homeowners

For residents across East Road, West Road, Cavendish Road, Portmore Park Road, St George’s Hill Road, Seven Hills Road, Old Avenue, and Gower Road, TN Design & Build’s service delivers:

Architecture informed by construction reality – designs developed with a hands-on understanding of how they will be built, so the journey from drawing to finished structure is as direct and trouble-free as possible.

In-depth local planning knowledge – a thorough understanding of Weybridge’s planning framework, including the specific requirements and sensitivities that apply to properties within St George’s Hill and the wider area.

Cost-conscious design from the start – financial parameters are embedded into the design process from the earliest stage, ensuring that budgets are set realistically and upheld throughout the project.

Uninterrupted project flow – with no handover between a separate architect and an independent contractor, projects progress without the delays, misalignments, and miscommunications that a fragmented approach so frequently produces.

Design integrity through to completion – because the team responsible for the architectural vision is also responsible for delivering the build, the finished home is a true reflection of what was planned and agreed from the outset.

Respect for Weybridge’s architectural character – designs that complement the surrounding environment and respond sensitively to the established quality of Weybridge’s most distinguished residential streets.

Total accountability in one team – a single point of contact and a single line of responsibility across both design and construction, giving homeowners clarity and confidence throughout.

Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said: “Weybridge is one of Surrey’s most remarkable locations, and the properties we work on — from St George’s Hill Road and Portmore Park Road through to Cavendish Road, Gower Road, and beyond — are a reflection of that. Homeowners in Weybridge have very high standards, and so they should.

What we bring is the assurance that the architectural design and the build are not two separate conversations happening in isolation, but a single, continuous process driven by the same team with the same goals. That alignment is what allows us to honour the design intent all the way through to the finished result — and it is what we believe sets the standard for how a project of this calibre should be delivered. When design and build work as one, everything works better, and our clients in Weybridge see that difference in the quality of the homes we create for them.”

About TN Design & Build

TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service — from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing — TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Oxshott, Woking, and Weybridge.

Contact: TN Design & Build Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Tel: 01932 848 174

Email: info@tndesignandbuild.co.uk

Website: www.tndesignbuild.co.uk