Emorphis Technologies Launches 45-Day Internal AI Challenge to Drive Innovation Across Departments

Indore, India, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Emorphis Technologies has launched its 45-Day AI Challenge, an internal innovation initiative encouraging employees from all departments to collaborate and develop AI-powered solutions for real-world challenges.

Running from 12th May to 25th June, the challenge has created a fast-paced innovation environment where cross-functional teams are conceptualizing and building practical AI-driven products with strong usability and business impact.

The challenge has already generated multiple innovative ideas across industries:

Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) focused on streamlining hospital operations, patient management, diagnostics, billing, and healthcare workflows.

Pre-Planned Surgery & Hospital Room Booking Platform designed to simplify surgery scheduling, room reservations, and treatment coordination before patient admission.

Forge Optix, an Industry 4.0 manufacturing platform using AI for machinery performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency.

Multi-Hop Delivery Platform enabling delivery agents to pick up food, medicines, groceries, and other essentials within a single optimized route.

AI-Powered Business Chatbot capable of understanding business offerings and providing intelligent customer support and service guidance.

AI Agentic HR Workflow Solution for candidate screening, first-level interview automation, AI note-taking, evaluation, and intelligent hiring support.

Digital Mandi Tokenization and Farmer Community Platform allowing farmers to access mandi tokens digitally, reduce waiting times, rent machinery, and connect with farming communities.

An AI-powered navigation assistant for blind and visually impaired individuals that uses camera vision and voice guidance to help users avoid obstacles and navigate safely.

The 45-day AI Innovation Challenge has been structured in multiple execution phases to ensure continuous progress and accountability. Teams were initially required to submit detailed product ideas, including problem statements, target users, existing solution gaps, usability thinking, and proposed AI implementation strategies.

Following the idea approval phase, teams entered planning sprints focused on architecture design, technology stack selection, and AI integration strategies before moving into full-scale execution.

Throughout the 45-day program, participating teams are conducting mandatory weekly review sessions where they demonstrate live product progress, share achievements against commitments, discuss blockers, and define upcoming execution goals.

The initiative has effectively created a startup-style innovation environment inside the organization, encouraging employees to think beyond traditional project delivery and focus on building scalable, user-centric AI products.

With the AI Challenge, Emorphis Technologies aims to strengthen its innovation culture while empowering employees to actively contribute toward future-ready solutions that combine artificial intelligence with practical business and societal applications.

Know more about us – https://www.emorphis.com/