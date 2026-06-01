London, UK, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has been named among the fourteen globally recognized vendors in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms. The recognition also includes Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Email Security report, reinforcing RPost’s growing role in the evolving email security market.

The reports focus on how cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enhance phishing campaigns, business email compromise (BEC), vendor email compromise (VEC), and account takeover (ATO) attacks. Gartner’s analysis suggests organizations should consider layered and complementary email security solutions, as no single platform can defend against every modern email-borne threat.

RPost highlighted its PRE-Crime™ cybersecurity approach, designed to identify reconnaissance activity and outbound threat indicators before attacks fully develop. According to the company, its platform can detect suspicious communication patterns and social engineering preparation activities occurring even across less-secured third-party environments.

The company stated that its flagship RMail® email security platform has supported global customers for more than two decades, combining email encryption, compliance, tracking, proof of delivery, DLP, eSignatures, and threat intelligence capabilities within a unified ecosystem.

Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for Email Security evaluated fourteen vendors based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, while emphasizing the growing importance of AI-driven threat detection and layered security strategies for modern enterprise environments.

For more information: https://rpost.com/news/rpost-named-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-email-security-platforms-2025