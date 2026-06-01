EVO VC & Startups reaches 18,000 members across 33 cities and announces plans for a global investor-founder platform

Miami, USA, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — EVO VC & Startups, a global network of investors, founders, and tech leaders, today announced it has grown to 18,000 members across 33 cities and 13 countries.

The organization is also planning a global platform designed to improve how investors and startups discover each other, communicate, and build long-term relationships across international markets.

That growth has been driven largely through in-person activity: more than 115 events held across five continents, including New York, Miami, Chicago, Austin, Washington DC, Houston, Riyadh, Dubai, Frankfurt, and Sydney.

WHY THE PLATFORM IS BEING PLANNED

Global venture investment reached an estimated $425 billion in 2025, spread across more than 24,000 companies. Despite the scale of the market, capital remained highly concentrated. Investors reviewed hundreds of opportunities while backing only a small share, and many founder-investor conversations never progressed beyond an initial introduction.

In an increasingly crowded market, access alone is no longer enough. Visibility, trust, and long-term relationship building have become more important for both founders and investors.

The planned platform is intended to support more structured communication, founder discovery, and startup selection across the global network.

WHAT THE PLATFORM IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT

When launched, the platform is expected to provide access to vetted investor communities, startup discovery across sectors and geographies, and more direct communication between founders and investors.

Investors are expected to gain clearer visibility into relevant companies, while founders will have opportunities to build relationships and remain visible within the network over time.

Startup selection is expected to remain selective, with an emphasis on quality, relevance, and long-term fit.

The platform is currently in planning. Early access registrations are open at evo@evovcstartups.com.

WHAT EVO OFFERS TODAY

EVO currently operates a range of venture initiatives across its global network.

These include closed-door investor lunches featuring 15–25 vetted investors and carefully selected startups, startup pitch competitions, accredited-investor gatherings, and sector sessions, including discussions around quantum technologies.

For international startups, EVO supports introductions and guidance around U.S. fundraising and market expansion.

Across markets, the network facilitates cross-border engagement, founder discovery, and scouting conversations through in-person gatherings and selective programming.

Investors, venture funds, and family offices also have opportunities to engage with startups across sectors and geographies and introduce portfolio companies within EVO’s international network.

Many EVO gatherings are led by experienced hosts, including tech experts, who help shape conversations and foster introductions.

EXPANSION

EVO continues to grow while strengthening its presence in existing markets.

Recent additions include Riga and Wroclaw, with expansion continuing across Europe, the Middle East, and the United States.

QUOTE

“The way founders, investors, and technical communities connect is changing. Access is widely available. What increasingly matters is trust, continuity, and sustained relationships. Our focus is to create environments, and eventually infrastructure, that help those connections develop more naturally over time.”

— Gozel Akeyeva, Founder & CEO, EVO VC & Startups

ABOUT EVO VC & STARTUPS

EVO VC & Startups is a global network of 18,000 investors, founders, and tech leaders connected through in-person gatherings and venture programming across 33 cities and 13 countries.

The organization creates opportunities for cross-border engagement, venture dialogue, and startup-investor connections across international markets.

www.evovcstartups.com LinkedIn: evovcandstartups

MEDIA CONTACT

Inna Dubrovina

Head of Communications

evo@evovcstartups.com