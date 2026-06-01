Family Legacy at Kico’s Barbecue Serves Eugene Gatherings

Eugene, OR, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — As spring and summer events return across Eugene and surrounding communities, Kico’s Barbecue, a family-owned catering business, is providing authentic Santa Maria–style oak-pit barbecue at local gatherings. The three-generation family team prepares meals on-site for weddings, corporate functions, fundraisers, and neighborhood celebrations. Guests enjoy fully managed catering, including preparation, serving, and cleanup, while experiencing the distinctive aroma and flavor of traditional oak-pit barbecue.

Built on cooking techniques passed down from Frank Kico Torres of Santa Maria, California, the company specializes in tri-tip, chicken, pulled pork, and seasonal sides cooked fresh over all-natural oak pits. Kico’s Barbecue manages every aspect of on-site catering, offering flexible menus and service to match the size and style of each event. Its mobile equipment ensures private parties, public festivals, and community gatherings throughout Eugene can enjoy authentic oak-pit barbecue without compromising tradition.

By combining heritage cooking with professional event logistics, Kico’s Barbecue continues to support local organizers and community gatherings. The business provides consistent, full-service catering across Eugene and nearby areas, ensuring meals are prepared and served according to traditional oak-pit methods that reflect three generations of family expertise.

For more information about the company, contact them at (541) 668-1155.

About Kico’s Barbecue: Kico’s Barbecue, based in Eugene, Oregon, is a family-owned catering business offering authentic Santa Maria–style oak-pit meals. The team provides full-service setup, cooking, serving, and cleanup for private and community events throughout Eugene and nearby communities.

Business Name: Kico’s Barbecue

Address: Eugene

City: Eugene

State: OR

Phone: (541) 668-1155

Website : https://kicosbbq.com/