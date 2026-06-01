Nurturing Global Perspectives: The Rise of International Learning Among Modern Schools in Gurugram

Gurugram, India, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — As international education models gain traction across India’s urban centres, Schools in Gurugram are witnessing a significant shift toward globally aligned learning frameworks. It combines academic rigour, future-readiness, and cross-cultural exposure. The shift reflects changing expectations among urban families seeking educational environments that prepare students for global academic and professional landscapes while maintaining strong foundational learning.

Amid this transition, ODM International School is positioning itself as an institution that integrates international educational practices with contemporary Indian learning priorities. The school’s academic framework is designed to support inquiry-based learning, experiential education, leadership development, and skill-oriented pedagogy aimed at preparing students for higher education and emerging global opportunities.

The school has developed its institutional framework around these evolving priorities. The campus incorporates digitally enabled classrooms, STEM and robotics laboratories, collaborative learning spaces, sports infrastructure, performing arts facilities, and structured student engagement programs intended to support multidimensional growth.

ODM’s academic approach emphasises experiential learning, analytical thinking, research orientation, and global exposure. Institutional representatives indicate that the focus is on creating learning environments that encourage adaptability, creativity, and responsible leadership among students preparing for a dynamic global future.

Speaking on the changing role of education, Mrs Aruna Kadian, Principal of ODM International School, Gurugram, said:

“Education today must prepare students for a world that is constantly evolving. Schools need to create learning environments that encourage curiosity, creativity, collaboration, and confidence. At ODM International School, Gurugram, we are focused on building a balanced educational ecosystem that supports both academic excellence and global readiness.”

The increasing preference among parents for internationally aligned schooling models is also linked to changing higher education aspirations and emerging career pathways. Schools adopting global learning practices are placing greater focus on communication, digital literacy, leadership skills, and interdisciplinary learning experiences that support long-term student readiness.

Mr Adityanath Sharma, a parent associated with ODM International School, Gurugram, stated:

“Parents today are looking for schools that provide both academic excellence and broader exposure. What stands out at ODM International School is the balanced emphasis on learning, discipline, technology integration, and overall personality development.”

Education analysts observe that schools in Gurugram are playing an increasingly important role in redefining modern schooling standards in India. Institutions adopting internationally informed learning models are expected to continue investing in innovation-driven pedagogy, student well-being, collaborative learning environments, and technology-integrated education systems.

Within this evolving ecosystem, ODM International School, Gurugram, continues to expand its academic and institutional initiatives to align with changing global education expectations while maintaining a structured and student-centric learning environment.